Deputies are searching for a suspect in a Palmer Lake shooting that left one woman dead Thursday, deputies said.
The suspect, 35-year-old Jose Alfredo Romero, also known as Jose Romero-Romero, is thought to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, deputies said.
Palmer Lake police and and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a neighborhood in the 700 block of Colorado 105 shortly before 4:30 p.m. and found an adult female dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators have not released the victim's name.
Detectives stayed at the scene of the shooting for hours collecting evidence and taking statements from witnesses.
Law enforcement urges anyone who sees Romero, has information about his whereabouts or information about the incident to call the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666. He is thought to be driving a black BMW SUV.
