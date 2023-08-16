Shared learning experiences strengthen communities by bringing people together. In September and October, you are invited to join your community in exploring World War II history with Pikes Peak Library District.

The library selected "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II" by retired Army Major General Mari K. Eder as the book for this year’s All Pikes Peak Reads, the library’s annual community reads program. Each year, the library chooses community titles that focus on timely topics and plans a variety of community-wide programs around the selected book.

The book examines the lives of 15 women whose heroic feats went mostly unrecognized during and after the war. These women served their countries and fought hard to make a difference. You will read about heroes who smuggled Jewish families out of Nazi-controlled areas, worked in concentration camp hospitals, survived the life-altering events of the Holocaust and war, and other incredible feats.

The author will give a keynote address at Library 21c on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. followed by book signing. Anyone who is interested can participate in this community read by checking out the physical or digital book from the library, joining a library book club that's reading the book together, or purchasing a copy at your favorite local bookstore. The book is also always available on the Freading app, accessible using your El Paso County resident library card.

The "Girls Who Stepped Out of Line" was selected as this year’s title to complement the Americans and the Holocaust traveling exhibit from the American Library Association and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum coming to East Library from Sept. 5 – Oct. 11. Using extensive research, the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit explores Americans’ responses to the events of World War II and the Holocaust. Pikes Peak Library District is one of only 50 libraries nationwide and the only library in Colorado selected to host the exhibit.

When you visit the exhibit, you will learn about what the American public knew and thought about the Holocaust while it was happening, as well as social, cultural, financial, and political factors impacting their responses. This exhibition challenges the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded. Photos, descriptive information, and digital displays offer a window into American life in the 1930s and 1940s.

Enjoy a variety of special programming related to the exhibit during its stay, including a workshop for educators, presentations exploring WWII history, guided and self-guided tours of the exhibit, and additional resources available online at ppld.org/HolocaustExhibit. There will be an opening reception on Sat., Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. - noon.

Whether you’re a history buff, voracious reader, active or retired military, or someone who’s family history was impacted by the events of World War II, this year’s All Pikes Peak Reads and the traveling Holocaust exhibit have something to offer to everyone.

