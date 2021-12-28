MONUMENT • The Tri-Lakes community once again stepped up to help the Monument Police Department, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department and Toys For Tots with the annual Santa on Patrol program.
Along with partnerships with local businesses and retailers in the Tri-Lakes region, Monument Police and other first responders in the area hosted a Dec. 18 event at Monument Town Hall, where families were invited to visit with Santa and receive new toys for their children.
Aiding the Monument PD in the program were “First Responder elves” from the Palmer Lake Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and the Palmer Lake Fire Department. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arranged for Santa’s visit.
Leading up to the day of Santa on Patrol, Monument PD asked the community for assistance in identifying local families which were dealing with hardships and in need of economic assistance. From those nominations, 30 families were chosen, based on need, to benefit from the event.
New, unwrapped toys were collected at the Monument PD and at various retail locations supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection.
“It’s a great partnership, not only for the Monument Police Department but the other first responder agencies in the Tri-Lakes area,” said Monument Sgt. Andrew Romano, who has participated in the Santa on Patrol program for the past 10 years.
Monument Chief Sean Hemingway said in his 30 years of law enforcement he has never seen a more important time for agencies to build trust with the community and noted outreach and community assistance programs such as Santa on Patrol help build that.
“I really want to thank this community for not only providing a toy to put in the hands of each of the kids we have coming and assisting all the agencies involved, but for giving the first responders the opportunity to step out of their stressful day,” Hemingway said.
“Where many times, families only see us in times of crisis — issuing somebody a ticket, or seeing the medical folks in a medical emergency — this is truly their opportunity to be human today. It’s as rewarding for our police and fire folks to issue these presents as it is for the kids to receive them.”
Hemingway offered his thanks to community members for stepping up to donate toys for the collection programs, citing the local Walmart and other local businesses and retailers for their partnerships with the departments.
“It’s a great program,” said Monument Detective Joshua Marks. “The community loves it and we love doing it for the community.”