The Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team is taking a cue from the school’s volleyball team as it sets out to defend its Class 4A state title.
“We’re in the same boat that they were in,” said Lewis-Palmer junior point guard Colin Westfall. “They lost a lot of players and they were kind of a new team. A new core group. But they proved everyone wrong. And that’s what we’re out here to do.”
Much like the school’s volleyball team that won its fourth consecutive state championship last month, the hardwood gang is reloading and rebuilding in an effort to maintain the program’s long tradition of excellence.
“Although we don’t have the players we had last year we still can compete,” said junior forward Eddie Speller. “Most of us grew up together and we’re going to trust in each other.”
The Rangers were undefeated last winter — the first 4A or 5A team in state history to go 28-0 — on their way to their third state championship since 2012. They were state runners-up in 2017 and 2018. Four other times since 2009 they were in the Final Four.
Speller and Westfall, along with seniors Kyle Berry and Paxton Crowell, are the only players on this year’s team with varsity experience. Speller, Westfall and Berry combined to average 4.4 points per game last season. Crowell sat out last year after swinging his sophomore season.
“What really carried for us as a collective group is that last year’s team really set a good blueprint for us to carry on the legacy at Lewis-Palmer that we always play hard,” Berry said. “This season we’re going to be ready to compete and get back on our feet and go right back at ‘em again.”
The Rangers blew away the competition last season. They won 26 games by double digits (18 games by 20-or-more) and outscored the opposition by an average of 71 to 44.
All five starters from a year ago are now playing college basketball, a first in program history.
“This is a great opportunity for a lot of guys,” Rangers’ coach Bill Benton said of this year’s group. “Next man up mentality. Usually, you do that in a season, but now it’s a brand new season.
“Nobody has to come in and get 70 points. We don’t need anybody to be ‘the man.’ We need them all to be ‘the men.’ I think that’s what made us successful last year.”
Lewis-Palmer was also successful at the lower levels last season. The junior varsity and C squad teams each went 18-1.
The Rangers open the regular season Thursday against Centaurus in the Golden Tournament. The Rangers knocked the Warriors off twice last season, including by 35 in the quarterfinals.
Lewis-Palmer will play three games in Golden before hosting Sierra on Dec. 12. The Rangers close out December with a road game at Doherty (Dec. 14) and home games against Liberty (Dec. 17) and Vista PEAK Prep (Dec. 21).
“We had a good summer,” Benton said. “We took some lumps. We had some successes. That’s what this team is probably going to be for the month of December. I’m figuring what pieces go where and how they work together.
“I think by February this group has the talent to give ourselves another chance at another run.”