Facing a whirlwind of emotions around graduation, Discovery Canyon Campus senior Emma Lindsey currently focuses on gratitude.
Busy with cross country, track, student senate and Honor Society, she also makes time to volunteer in the community with National Charity League’s Colorado Springs Chapter, a nonprofit mother-daughter service organization for girls in seventh to 12 grades. The organization recently celebrated the 24 members of its Class of 2022 at a western-themed recognition ceremony at Venetucci Farm just south of Colorado Springs.
Lindsey’s favorite volunteer experience is with Care and Share, where she works hard packing boxes for hours, helping the community while catching up with her mom and sister, she said. “I think that (National Charity League) has given us time to grow closer. It has also helped me build relationships with other girls and adults. I think relationship-building is what I will always take with me.”
Her mom, Julie Lindsey, is grateful Emma and her sister Camryn “have learned to have a heart of service and will continue to seek these opportunities in the future.”
Emma Lindsey is headed to Oklahoma State to study elementary education. She feels sad to leave family and friends, she said, but because of the lessons she’s taken from the nonprofit as well as her mother, she feels ready.
In keeping with tradition, each girl at the Senior Recognition Ceremony read a letter honoring and thanking her mother, which inspired both tears and laughter. In her letter, Lindsey wrote about her future: “I feel excited because you always taught me to love every adventure that God blesses me with.”
The 150 members of National Charity League Colorado Springs have donated 6,322 volunteer hours in the past three years. The nonprofit also focuses on developing leadership skills and providing cultural experiences.
Membership information is available online at nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/coloradosprings.