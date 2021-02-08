PALMER LAKE • Darin Dawson beat out six other candidates in a special meeting Feb. 4 to win a seat on the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees.
The board voted 4-2 to pass a draft resolution appointing Dawson, a 13-year Palmer Lake resident and startup co-founder, to fill a board vacancy left by Bob Mutu, who resigned last month. Trustees Karen Stuth and Glant Havenar were the two no votes, with Nicole Currier, Jessica Farr, Sam Padgett and Mayor Bill Bass voting yes. Dawson bested fellow candidates Jim Amato, Shana Ball, Kory DeAngelo, Kevin Dreher, Kelsey Hemp and Cindy Kuchinsky for the seat.
Dawson is expected to be formally appointed and sworn in by the board at its next regular meeting Feb. 11. His term will expire in 2022.
Dawson is a father of three and an entrepreneur who in 2006 co-founded Colorado Springs-based BombBomb, a tech platform that helps professionals create and send video through email or text. For a decade he has also been a member of Awake the Lake, a nonprofit Palmer Lake restoration committee committed to preserving Palmer Lake and its surrounding parkland.
“The town right now has a lot of hard problems to solve, with limited resources,” he told trustees at the Feb. 4 meeting.
Among them are water shortage concerns, preservation of the town’s natural resources and development, he said.
“Water is a big one,” Dawson said by phone Friday. “We have to figure out how we maintain a culture of development with conservation of our natural resources.”
The town has fought ongoing drought and increased water demand for years, with efforts to preserve Palmer Lake beginning in 1995. Palmer Lake dried out in 2012, and in 2015 was refilled with water designated for the town as part of an Awake the Lake reclamation project.
The town has also battled falling groundwater levels in its wells, which are slow to recharge, and implemented water restrictions in times where reservoir levels were abnormally low.
Development must also be managed responsibly, Dawson said. With growth, the town must consider skyrocketing home prices, availability of water and how to accommodate and maintain infrastructure such as wastewater and roads, he said.
“We’re between two majorly growing metropolises and we have become a boutique community. But how do we maintain that and keep this a great place to live?” he said.
Dawson also said the town should prepare now for the possibility that recreational marijuana could be legalized in town limits in the future.
“Ultimately it is the decision of the people to decide what they want in this community,” Dawson told trustees, adding that he has voted no on recreational marijuana in the past. Dawson said data would help guide his decision-making on the matter, and so would community feedback.
“With an issue like this, you have to talk to the people and get opposing viewpoints and understand them. I think that’s your role,” he said.
Dawson said he would take a hands-on approach to the trustee role, highlighting transparency and empathy as key components of the job.
“I think empathy is a … lost skill in our culture. If we just, half the time, understood where another person was coming from, we’d go a lot farther in our world,” he said.
Contact the writer: breeanna.jent@gazette.com