It’s easy to lose track of all the trail projects in the Pikes Peak region because there is so much work underway.
Improvements to the Pikes Peak Greenway, Sinton Trail, in Ute Valley Park and Austin Bluffs, are either completed or will be finished shortly. Trails will open this year in Santa Fe Open Space near Palmer Lake and Kane Ranch Open Space east of Fountain.
If you care to check out amazing trails in other corners of Colorado, here are a couple of suggestions. These trails are attracting new visitors, bringing in dollars and creating jobs.
Steamboat Springs offers three major trail systems with 55 miles of trail. The city recently completed an economic study to measure the impact trails have on the local economy. The study estimates trails contribute between 17.3 million and 24.1 million in visitor spending annually.
The Palisade Plunge is a new 32-mile trail stretching from the top of the Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade. Constructed in an astounding two years and crossing multiple jurisdictions, the trail is expected to bring in $1.9 million annually into Palisade’s economy and $5 million annually into the broader Grand Valley economy. The non-motorized multi-use trail is primarily a mountain bike trail, but hikers use it too.
Projects like the Palisade Plunge Trail can take decades to plan and complete. But the benefits can be considerable. It starts with an idea, a passion for trails and relentless determination.
Outdoor tourism in states like Colorado not only survived but thrived during the pandemic. Cities like Steamboat Springs and Palisade are using trails to create jobs and pay for city services. Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance with support from Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is starting a public process to look at past recreation-related planning efforts in this region, find the gaps and consider ways to fill the gaps. Expected to be a multi-year process, UCCS is assisting the initiative by producing a dashboard to make it easy for members of the community to learn more about what has been accomplished and this new effort.
We are labeled as ultra-users. We are in parks and on trails more frequently than residents in most other cities. Outdoor enthusiasts in the Pikes Peak region should always take time to celebrate the trails we have but then note what’s working elsewhere and ponder the next exciting local project.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.