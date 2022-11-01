North Cheyenne Cañon is a Pikes Peak region hiking mecca in the lower mountains near the foothills. The recent addition of some new trails, Daniels Pass and Sweetwater Canyon, has expanded the park’s offerings and this route provides an easy six-mile leg stretcher.
From the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in Colorado Springs, drive westward up North Cheyenne Cañon for about two miles to the Daniels Pass Trailhead Parking area, Lot 21, on the right. The scenic canyon and trails are popular among hikers and bikers, so arrive early and try to avoid crowded weekends to secure one of the 12 coveted parking spots at the Lot 21 trailhead.
Cross the creek bridge and begin switchbacking up the trail for about .75 mile to an intersection with the Bruin Trail. Cut sharp left and continue climbing for another half mile to an intersection with Sweetwater Canyon Trail, arriving at Daniels Pass about 500 feet above the trailhead. Note this intersection, as the loop hike will return here. Keep right to stay on the Daniels Pass/Sweetwater Canyon Trail, passing the Middle Sweetwater Trail on the left after about a quarter mile. After another quarter mile, the Daniels Pass Trail breaks right down to Gold Camp Road, so keep left to continue the loop on Sweetwater Canyon Trail.
Continue through conifer forest, listen for nuthatches and creepers calling. The trail heads southward and gradually downhill along the contour, then swings back and forth, north and south, at the bottom of the loop. Some nice views open up along this southern end of the loop. Eventually the route heads steadily back northward and uphill and after about another two miles intersects the other end of Middle Sweetwater Trail on the left. The path gradually works its way eastward then swings north to an intersection with the west end of the Muscoco trail on the right, after about .75 mile.
Continue straight on Sweetwater Canyon, swinging west and after about a quarter mile returning to where the loop began at Daniels Pass. Turn right and follow the Daniels Pass Trail downhill for about 1.25 miles back to the trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.