Lewis-Palmer junior Dahlia Allen has established herself as one of the top high school divers in the state. And she’s only been participating in the sport for two years.
“I was a gymnast into my freshman year,” Allen said. “A lot of divers are former gymnasts. The sports are very similar. They have a lot of the same moves.”
On March 11, Allen and her Rangers’ teammates competed in the Class 5A state meet in Thornton. She racked up 503.10 points in the 1-meter event, defeating Ralston Valley’s Isabel Gregersen by 15 points to take first place.
It was her best overall score of the season.
“I tend to compete better in bigger meets.” Allen said.
Lewis-Palmer head coach Jackie Smith and dive coach Alan Arata are in the process of nominating Allen for All-American consideration.
“We have to submit a video of all the dives she’s completed,” said Smith, a former state champion swimmer for Lewis-Palmer. “We’ll find out if she made it in May.”
Allen’s point total turned out to be second-highest mark among all three classifications that competed in state championships. Only Rampart’s Maggie Buckley finished with a higher score (529.85) in the 4A meet.
Allen competed with a lot of emotion this season. Her father, Doug, died last August from lymphoma. He was very involved in his daughter’s life, driving her to practices and meets among other things.
“He always pushed me. He always wanted me to succeed,” Dahlia said.
Dahlia added that it was only a few months after her father’s diagnosis that he died.
“A lot of people say you never know what you have until you lose it,” she said. “I understand that now. You never know what can happen. You have to live in the moment.”
Dahlia’s gold-medal finish helped propel the Rangers to a ninth-place finish out of 31 teams. The Rangers finished 10th at state in 2020.
“I was very happy with how we placed at state,” Smith said. “5A is by far the most competitive classification.”
Lewis-Palmer’s 200-yard medley relay team took sixth place with a new school record and All-American consideration time of 1 minute, 45.53 seconds. The team consisted of Sydney McKenzie, Katelyn McClelland, Hannah Schoenauer and Abigail Nelson.
“They broke a record that was set in 2019,” Smith said. “We all thought that record would stand for a while.”
McKenzie and McClelland also achieved All-American consideration times in the 100 breaststroke with third- and fourth-place finishes, with times of 1:02.87 and 1:02.88, respectively.
The Rangers had several other top finishes.
McClelland was eighth in the 200 IM (2:06.01).
The 200 free relay team (Schoenauer, Nelson, McKenzie and McClelland) took 10th (1:38.40).
McKenzie was 10th in the 100 butterfly (56.11).
Lindsee Newman was 16th in the 500 free (5:15.66).
The 400 free relay team (Schoenauer, Newman, Aubrey Huffman, Nelson) was 17th (3:40.33).
“Every individual swim was a season best or lifetime personal record and almost every relay split was a lifetime personal best,” Smith said. “Every year we seem to be better than the year before.”