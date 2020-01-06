No criminal charges will be filed against two El Paso County sheriff’s deputies after they fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun at officers and shot at passersby outside his Monument apartment in September, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said last week.
Deputies Chad Wheat and Ryan Gonzales were legally justified, the DA’s office said, when they killed David Jaxon Page on the afternoon of Sept. 29, after they saw him aim what they believed to be a firearm in their direction. The weapon was later revealed to be an Airsoft BB gun.
The DA’s Office, which investigated the officer-involved shooting with the multiagency Deadly Investigation Team, gave the following timeline from the incident:
• At about 8:30 a.m., Monument police officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment at 265 2nd St. after a person called dispatch to report the sound of banging and glass breaking inside. The caller told dispatchers they could hear yelling and that the apartment’s resident, Page, had a machete.
• Page, 20, who also went by the name Jax Phalen, lived in the apartment with an adult relative and had a history of violence. Police were advised over the radio that Page had allegedly tried to kill law enforcement officers on Dec. 25, 2018.
• Palmer Lake Police Department officers were also called to the apartment.
• A Monument police officer who knew Page from a previous incident saw broken glass from the window and door in front of the apartment and a broken window in the back. Several items were thrown out of the window.
• The officer heard banging sounds from inside the apartment, and a neighbor told him that Page had been breaking things and yelling for hours. Another neighbor said she saw Page holding a machete.
• The officer knocked on the rear door of the apartment while an officer from Palmer Lake Police Department stood at the front. Page opened the door in the back, before slamming it, bolting it, and refusing to come out.
• Page told the officer that he was alone in the apartment, was not hurt and was not homicidal or suicidal. The officer left the apartment and later explained to investigators that he “didn’t want to force the issue” and believed that leaving Page alone would give him the chance to cool down.
• The officer said he planned to return later to take a criminal mischief report.
• At about 3 p.m., Monument police received calls about Page firing what was believed to be an “air assault rifle” at people and cars passing in front of his apartment. Two people were struck, including a child who was inside a car at the time.
• Officers with Monument and Palmer Lake police departments, Colorado State Patrol and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office raced to the apartment and evacuated the building. As officers started to arrive, Page fired at the officers and their vehicles, striking the windshields of multiple vehicles.
• At 3:50 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Unit was called. The deputies were told that Page broke windows and fired at several civilians and officers using a suspected air assault rifle.
• SWAT officers drove their armored BearCat car to the front of the apartment to shield the neighborhood and road in front of the apartment.
• Two deputies, outside the vehicle, saw Page throwing objects out the window, including a handsaw, in their direction.
• Page retreated into the apartment, then returned to the door and raised his hand. He was holding what deputies believed to be a semi-automatic pistol and pointed it toward them.
• Deputy Chad Wheat fired three shots at Page, and Deputy Ryan Gonzales fired twice. Page was struck three times and was pronounced dead inside his apartment. An autopsy report shows that one bullet struck Page in his head — to the right of his nose — another in his upper left chest and a third in his upper right chest.
• No deputies were injured in the incident.
Police later found an inoperable Airsoft BB gun, which officers had suspected was a semi-automatic pistol. The BB gun’s orange safety cap was painted black, which made it appear to be a real weapon, the DA’s office said.
State law allows an officer to use deadly force “if he or she reasonably believes that it is necessary to defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes to be the imminent use of deadly physical force.”
“The facts and evidence show that the officers were acting reasonably at the time,” the DA’s office said in a statement.
Hours after the fatal shooting, Page’s father, Dan Phalen, told The Gazette that his son had anger issues and a history of bipolar disorder. He said talking to his son and giving him time to calm down would typically deescalate tension.
Wheat was previously cleared by the DA’s office in a July 22, 2018, shooting in which he killed William Bacorn during a robbery. Bacorn, 18, was suspected of killing another man hours earlier at a suspected marijuana grow.
