An El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Colorado State Patrol trooper were justified when they shot and killed a 23-year-old armed man who broke into a Monument home after he was spotted driving recklessly on Interstate 25 this past summer, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Deputy Spencer Stringham and Trooper Lance Curry won't face criminal charges in the July 11 shooting death of Antonio Mancinone, according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office. Both officers fired at Mancinone shortly after he fired his weapon inside the Monument home, where 10 people were inside.
The District Attorney's Office provided the following account of the shooting:
Colorado State Patrol troopers spotted Mancinone shortly after receiving a report of a drunken driver going southbound on I-25 in Douglas County in a red Jeep. Mancinone began to swerve and drive recklessly to elude the troopers, but ultimately ran a stop sign and crashed on the highway overpass near County Line Road, the account stated.
Mancinone then got out of the car, which was later determined to be stolen, and pointed a black handgun toward Trooper Curry, according to the District Attorney's Office. Curry ducked into his patrol vehicle and Mancinone ran east on County Line Road toward the northbound exit ramp. Near the end of the ramp, Mancinone ran to a black SUV at a stop sign and tried to get inside, the office stated. He reportedly struck his firearm against the driver's side window before running toward the car behind the SUV.
Mancinone then pointed his gun again at Curry, who was following him in his patrol car, the District Attorney's Office reported. Curry struck Mancinone with his car, in an attempt to stop him, before the 23-year-old fell, quickly got up and began to flee with his gun.
Troopers chased Mancinone by foot through a field for about a quarter mile while repeatedly ordering him to stop and drop his gun, according to the District Attorney's Office. As Mancinone ran, troopers saw him place the gun on his head.
Mancinone ran toward a house on Doewood Drive, where about 10 people — including small children — were in the backyard, the District Attorney's Office said. The group quickly ran inside and into an upstairs bedroom for safety. Mancinone jumped the fence and tried to break into the basement of the house while continuing to ignore troopers' commands to drop his weapon.
He then went onto the home's deck and started to bang on windows after he realized the doors were locked. He shot his gun through a dining room window and entered the house, the District Attorney's Office said.
Deputy Stringham fired his rifle from outside the yard, behind the fence, and Curry, who was inside the home, fired seven rounds from his pistol, according to the account. Law enforcement officers from the Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol then entered the house and began to give medical aid to Mancinone, but he was pronounced dead.
The District Attorney's Office ruled the deputy's and trooper's actions were legally justified, citing Colorado Revised Statues that state a peace officer is justified to use deadly physical force to defend himself or another person "from what he reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of deadly physical force."
According to the District Attorney's Office, Curry said he was in fear for his life and for anyone who was inside the home, when he fired his weapon. Stringham said he felt Mancinone was posing an imminent threat.
According to a report from the coroner's office, Mancinone died from several gunshot wounds, the District Attorney's Office said. A toxicology report found that he had methamphetamine, amphetamine, antidepressants and amitriptyline — a medication used to treat depression — in his body when he died.
