As we approach the halfway point in our fall semester, I’m left reflecting on our continual progress in the face of complex challenges.
We continue to see the incredible benefits of predictable and routine in-person learning, and we have many who we must thank for helping to keep that a reality for our students. Each and every D38 employee is stepping up and tackling these challenges each and every day, and we must thank our families who are both supporting students and following our protocols. As a result of all efforts, we see a positive atmosphere of learning, school spirit, and a welcoming climate and culture that supports student growth and achievement.
The collective community efforts in which we have approached our response to COVID-19 set the stage for tackling another critical issue living within the D38 Strategic Plan: Developing sustainable and competitive compensation plans for teachers and staff. At the Oct. 5 Board of Education work session, we took a deeper look at our current compensation challenges.
It is imperative to conduct data comparisons and analyses which illustrate the state of our district. In our presentation, we compared D38 facts and figures with other area districts. Here are a few facts and figures, pulled from our recent presentation. You can find that entire presentation on lewispalmer.org, and our strategic plan site.
D38 is second from the bottom in per pupil revenue (PPR). The difference ranges from between $535 to $3,600 more per pupil in neighboring districts. One reason for this difference is the investment by local communities in their local schools via a mill levy override. D38 has one of the lowest mill levy overrides of the districts in our comparison.
The biggest expenditure in school operations is staff compensation, which represents 80% of our total operating budget. Our ability to hire and retain staff is a function of our PPR, which is demonstrably lower than neighboring districts.
D38 currently has the third-lowest average teacher salary in our comparison, as well as the lowest starting teacher salary when comparing salary schedules. This is one factor contributing to higher turnover. D38 hovers around a 20% turnover rate, which is the third-highest in our comparison.
One measure for evaluating spending efficiency is comparing funded pupils per administrator. With a rate of 42.44 pupils per administrator, D38 is funding far fewer administrators per pupil than other comparable districts, meaning dollars are being focused on students and classrooms.
Much like we have approached our community on the topic of COVID-19, seeking feedback while listening to thoughts and opinions, we aim to apply this method to generating solutions to our current investment conundrum, which has real impacts on our students and the future of our district.
I see a future for D38, consistent with our strategic plan, which allows us to maintain our world-class education while staying competitive in terms of compensation and being transparent with our community while tackling these issues. I look forward to solving complex problems, and I look forward to engaging our community on this topic.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.