MONUMENT • Lewis-Palmer School District 38 stakeholders now have the opportunity to review the proposed adoption of the district’s Character Education resources.
In its first regular meeting of the new school year Aug. 22, the D38 Board of Education heard an update from Assistant Superintendent Amber Whetstine regarding Character Education resources adoption, which aligns with the district’s strategic plan priority for creating safe and welcoming schools, she said.
Whestine said the updated resources were in response to recent revisions to the district’s character education policy and revisions, which included a requirement to seek input from stakeholders when considering curriculum and resources related to character education and social emotional learning. Whestine said after a careful review of D38’s related core curriculum and programming, the executive leadership has landed on three core programs which were presented to the board.
The resources were made available to community members the following day, followed by an email to district families notifying them of days and times the resources would be available to peruse at the district administration building.
At the elementary level, there is a proposal of a formal adoption of the responsive classroom program. Responsive Classroom has been used in the district for many years, and the program emphasizes engaging academics, a positive school community, helping teachers have effective classroom management strategies as well as developmentally responsive teaching practices. The program would apply to all grades from kindergarten to sixth.
Whetstine said teachers were trained in the responsive classroom program and its strategies in May.
At the secondary level, district leadership proposes utilizing Capturing Kids Hearts, which emphasizes the development of relationships among teachers and students. This has also been implemented in D38 middle and high schools for quite some time, Whetstine said.
“We are re-emphasizing the use consistently in our middle schools and high schools and we did train 50 educators in the spring at the secondary level in Capturing Kids Hearts as well,” she said.
In addition, at the secondary level, primarily in high schools, the Sources of Strength program resources would be implemented to emphasize teaching students to advocate for themes and utilize the sources they have within their families and peer groups to have positive relationships.
In the email notifying D38 families to review the resources, the district said it have the materials available 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 29 — Sept. 1, and the same times Sept. 6-9. Feedback from the community will be presented to the Board of Education during its Sept. 19 meeting, and board members will be asked for a decision on its adoption at that time. With the adoption, training and support for the programs would be ongoing through spring, Whetstine said. An update would be brought to the board at that time as well.
In other business, at the request of Tri-Lakes Views and Art Sites president Sky Hall, board members approved a sculpture park outside the “Big Red” school administration building dedicated and renamed the Dr. Betty Konarski Sculpture Park.
Konarski is the founder of Tri-Lakes Views, a former mayor of the Town of Monument, and has a Ph.D. in education.
“She has been an active member of the community in our area for many, many years,” Hall said during his presentation.
The first Art Sites were installed in the sculpture park in 2012 and have been rotating exhibits annually since. Board President Chris Taylor made the motion to approve the dedication and renaming of the park, and it was approved unanimously.
In lieu of board recognitions during the meeting, Adam Frank, principal of Palmer Ridge High School was asked to introduce and speak about PRHS theater teacher Josh Belk, who recently received the 2022 Colorado Thespians Educator of the Year award. Frank said when nominations were made, the awarding organization was already in route to consider Belk.
With the honor, Belk, who is also certified in teaching English, is invited to speak at a conference Sept. 16 in Denver. Frank cited a comment from the award judges, “Mr. Belk is a recipient for the high level of respect he foster’s in his community, and how he allows students to succeed and fail and teaches life lessons along the way.”
Belk humbly said he was simply lucky enough to have a job where he gets to work with “really cool kids” every day.
“They are a student community which has chosen to represent themselves as a family, and I get to be along for the ride,” he said. “I guess when they make mistakes, I help them pick themselves up and find a new way to do it sometimes, and that’s really all I do. I just show up, drink some coffee and make sure the kids don’t hurt each other.”
In addition, D38 Executive Director of Operations Chris Coulter introduced new Transportation Supervisor Julie Abeyta and assistant supervisor Mark Schad.
Abetya said she is greatly honored by the opportunity and takes it very seriously.
Superintendent KC Somers added, “Just to bring this perspective, you all have a classroom on wheels so not only are you making sure the kids arrive and depart and get to where they’re going, but your drivers also air towards how they are ready to go when they arrive at school. We really appreciate that.”