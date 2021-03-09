Schools across El Paso County, Colorado, and our country are carefully navigating a return to 100% in-person learning. Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is also weighing the logistics around returning our secondary students to 100% in-person learning. D38 elementary schools have provided 100% in-person learning since August.
D38 middle and high school students are resuming 100% in-person learning on a phased-in schedule. Middle school students along with 9th and 10th grade students returned to a four-day a week in-person schedule on March 8, while 11th and 12th graders will maintain their hybrid schedules until they resume 100% in-person learning on a four-day a week schedule on March 29. Fridays remain a flex day at the middle and high schools. The flexibility of this extra day allows teachers to provide additional assistance and services specific to a student’s individual needs.
We all know that our current reality still presents obstacles, and our risk tolerance meter is taxed. Each of us is keenly aware that we are in the middle of a complicated season. Therefore, D38 will continue minimizing risk in every area we can control while we provide the best and safest educational experiences available to our students.
In Lewis-Palmer School District 38, we continue to operate our schools within El Paso County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID guidelines. What we can control, we do. Students will have the safest environments possible.
This past year demonstrated that the majority of children achieve learning goals more effectively in a classroom alongside their peers and teachers. Providing an in-person learning option for our students has never been an issue before, but now, in-person learning presents significant health challenges. So, we move forward offering in-person, hybrid, and online options for our students. Individuals on each side of the issue (in-person, hybrid and online learning) stand on valid, legitimate cases for and against the options. These differing perspectives all hold truths. We are living this paradox and acknowledge that opposing truths do exist. It’s not either “this is true” or “that is true”; it’s “both are true” alongside each other.
I think it’s fair to say that we are all weary of continuous change and uncertain outcomes. If superintendents could choose super powers, I would choose the ability to assure specific outcomes and keep everyone safe. Obviously, none of us are capable of guaranteeing outcomes, so we do the best that we can within current guidelines and in response to updated data.
I believe we are balancing risks well within the current complexities of educating our students. Though it’s been challenging, our efforts are proving successful for most learners — but not for every learner. Our return to physical classrooms at the middle and high school levels is a step in the right direction. More students will access what they need in a classroom.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.