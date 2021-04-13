Lewis-Palmer School District 38 formed two new partnerships this past year that are delivering significant outcomes. These successful collaborations with Anser Advisory/Cooperative Strategies and Schneider Electric multiply our resources and efforts.
Deferred maintenance issues and financial constraints remain consistent discussion topics at D38 Board of Education meetings. Taking care of the business of education involves managing resources and funds responsibly in addition to providing the best education possible to our students. Our work toward a facility master plan for the Grace Best Facility with Anser Advisory/Cooperative Strategies and our work to add security vestibules at three schools this summer with Schneider Electric significantly address some important maintenance and safety issues.
As a part of developing our Grace Best facility master plan, we asked the Tri-Lakes community to participate in a survey. Over 570 District 38 students, staff, families and community members responded to the survey. Thank you to those of you who provided valuable feedback. You can review the Grace Best Steering Committee’s progress and the survey results (found in the Steering Committee Meeting 3 presentation) at lewispalmer.org/GraceBestPlan. This survey data combined with Committee and community input will greatly shape our next steps.
We want additional stakeholder input; therefore, the Steering Committee and our owner’s representative (Anser Advisory/Cooperative Strategies) will host a second Community Dialogue event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. This virtual event is open to our entire community. Pre-registration at tinyurl.com/GB2dialogue is required to participate in this Zoom meeting. Please share this invitation with any interested Tri-Lakes community members. We will move forward with the Grace Best facility master plan in an intentional, informed manner in order to best serve the needs of our current students and this community.
The security vestibule installation work is made possible because of our partnership with Schneider Electric. Their work includes lighting, air quality, automation, and HVAC system improvements. These improvements generate energy savings that free up budget funds for addressing maintenance and security issues. In addition to these funds, Schneider Electric researched and presented financing and cash flow options to our school board at the April 6 work session. These options include tax-exempt lease purchase, BEST Grant dollars, and federal stimulus funding. You may access these documents at lewispalmer.org/boardminutes.
Over the last few weeks, Schneider Electric interviewed D38 students, teachers, principals, facility managers, custodians, and administrators as they prioritized and determined the scope of our project. Since they now better understand the needs of the people using our facilities every day, they can help us implement real solutions to many of our maintenance and security challenges.
We have made a great deal of progress in a relatively short period of time. I am proud of these collaborative efforts that exemplify the power of various teams of experts pulling together and exploring opportunities. D38 will continue bringing the same commitment to excellence to our fiscal responsibilities as we do to our students.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.