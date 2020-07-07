By the D38 Board of Education
The Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education expresses our sincere congratulations to all of the Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high school graduates of 2020!
Over 500 graduates and their families attended one of the first in-person graduation ceremonies allowed in Colorado on June 11 and 12. The event was also livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.
Since January, the Board has been refining a long-term strategic plan that includes five goals:
1. Cultivate safe, healthy, and welcoming school environments
2. Ensure high-quality instruction and relevant educational experiences for all students
3. Deepen our professional learning culture and shared commitments to continuous growth
4. Ensure effective asset management and efficient use of resources
5. Forge strong community relationships and foster effective communication with all stakeholders
Details within each of these goals are available at lewispalmer.org/strategicplan
As in all other aspects of life, the global pandemic continues to affect our planning. We have continued to support all teachers and staff within the district. Amidst budget constraints due to state cuts, our teachers and staff will retain their current pay. Budget discussions continue as we prepare in a fiscally conservative manner for the coming years. The 2020-2021 operating budget ($55 million) was approved by the Board during our June 22 meeting. Revenue was forecast based on Per Pupil Revenue (PPR) of $7,084 and a student population of 6481 students. Given state legislation, the final PPR amount for D38 is set at $7,653. The Board will monitor finalized state revenues and determine additional funding needs as we head into the fall. For the detailed 2020-2021 budget, please visit our financial transparency web page at lewispalmer.org/transparency.
In March, our staff and teachers were able to launch remote learning within a two-week timeframe. The district continues to analyze and consider learning options as we prepare for re-opening with in-person and online programming on Aug. 19. Together with five surrounding districts, a comprehensive reopening plan is being developed collaboratively with over 60 representatives of staff, teachers, parents, students and community members from D-38. The initial draft of this plan was published on June 23. Much consideration is required to account for the possibilities available to us, as well as to adhere to the current county and state health guidelines. Details of the plan thus far can be found at lewispalmer.org/backtoschool2020. Feedback regarding the initial plan is being received via surveys sent to parents/families, staff, and students.
The Board of Education meets monthly. Dates of meetings for the upcoming year are available at lewispalmer.org/boardannouncements.
We consider it an honor to serve as your Board of Education members. We will continue to implement policies that provide a safe and secure learning environment of the highest quality for our children as they continue to grow into avid learners and creative thinkers.
As a board, in partnership with our stakeholders, we will continue to lead our future graduates into highly successful vocational, higher education, and military service careers. Email questions and/or concerns to schoolboard@lewispalmer.org.
By the D-38 Board of Education: Matthew Clawson, Tiffiney Upchurch, Ron Schwarz, Theresa Phillips and Chris Taylor.