While for the past few months I have enjoyed spotlighting D38 educators in this space, this month I must elevate our staff and mission in a different way.
Over the course of this year, our team engaged in research that, simply put, confirmed that D38 staff — across the board — are significantly underpaid. To further this dialogue, D38 recently retained a professional consultant who conducted an external market salary study. The results of this analysis were shared at the Board of Education work session on March 1. In short, all D38 staff members are on average 10% below market pay compared to 10 other peer districts across our region. With this latest information, we seek to utilize every available platform to engage our community in critical conversations about the future state of D38.
Speaking on behalf of our team of 750 individuals for a moment, I wish to tell you that we love what we do, and it is not in our nature to complain. But this issue has placed a significant strain on our system for several years. This situation is not a recent phenomena, and in large part, the reason we are unable to pay our staff at the market rate is a function of both state funding issues, along with our district’s inability to pass a mill levy override since 1999.
We understand from our staff that we’ve reached a tipping point. Over the past year, our team has given everything they have to serving students, while keeping our schools open despite COVID-19 challenges. They love our kids. They love our schools, and they take pride in the traditions of excellence that we are known for in D38. However, 20% of our team left last year, and this turnover trend could continue into the next school year. It’s sobering to realize that we are losing many of our best and brightest educators to other systems, or perhaps they are even leaving public education for good.
It is critically important that we have a serious reckoning of what’s to come if nothing is done. I will put it bluntly; we will not be able to maintain the academic excellence our stakeholders expect from D38 given our current investment into educator pay.
Our team seeks to serve every student, every day, and we will continue to do so. But we must make changes to maintain the quality education our students deserve, and this change must be built by both our school district and our community in partnership. We have a plan that will unfold over the next few months to engage you, our community, to help you understand our fiscal situation and understand what direction you may support as we dive into solving these challenges.
As we do so, I urge you to take a moment to thank our staff for what they do. They work hard, and while they know we are fighting on their behalf, community support goes a long way in helping us serve the students who will elevate our community, our state and our nation.
KC Somers is superintendent Lewis-Palmer School District 38.