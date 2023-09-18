Although no application for annexation has been filed and discussion continues, the Lewis-Palmer School District and the Town of Monument reviewed the potential future benefits for the annexation of three D-38 schools.

The Lewis Palmer School District Board of Education had a work session Sept. 5 at the district learning center in Monument and online with its executive leadership team as well as Town of Monument leadership and staff. The purpose was to discuss land annexation for Lewis-Palmer High School, Palmer Ridge High School and Lewis Palmer Middle School and partnership opportunities between D-38 and the town.

D-38 Executive Director of Operations Chris Coulter drove the presentation for the board of education, which included a 17-item checklist of benchmarks and document filings involved with annexation. Online for the meeting from the Town of Monument was Town Manager Mike Foreman, Monument Police Chief Patrick Regan, Town Planner Jeff Lilegren, Councilman Jim Romanello and Mayor Pro Tem Steve King. Coulter said off the bat changes in zoning for the potential annexation was a high area of attention; however, he didn’t anticipate any zoning changes required.

One of the next steps, if the process moves forward, is for the district to enlist a civil engineering firm to perform a survey of the property and determine the boundaries of each of the schools’ land to create a legal plat for each. Another benchmark would include notifying and engaging residents within 500 feet of those determined boundaries for their input to present to the Monument Town Council.

Lilegren explained an annexation plat requires a stamp and seal from a certified engineer, which alone requires the enlistment of a civil engineer for a legal plat to be created.

District superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers reviewed the benefits to annexation, which included expansion of public services provided by the town to those properties, increased public safety network and response times from local law enforcement, traffic enforcement support and snow removal. A large point of discussion was the enhanced sense of community which would come with the town providing these services to the district’s two high schools and only middle school.

Somers explained the purpose to the discussion and possible annexation was to leave a door open to a more focused and formalized presence law enforcement and the services MPD could provide. He said the district has had a longstanding relationship with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to provide its two existing school resources officers in D-38’s two high schools and district leadership has gone on record about the quality the two individuals are providing from their presence in those schools.

“It should be noted that the actual memo of understanding or arrangement with El Paso County Sheriff’s Department is intact for this entire school year to the degree that there is the potential to enter into a MOU with the Monument Police Department for the following school year,” Somers said. “That decision has not been finalized as of yet.”

Chief Regan agreed the discussion had nothing to do with the quality of the existing SRO’s but rather it was a matter of attrition.

“At some point in time, those people are going to go and if you’re going to pick a new person, we think Monument PD would be a good selection and the reason is proximity,” Regan said. “You get the 28 cops of Monument if you annex into the town, so if I put an SRO in these three schools, not only do you get public safety but now you get the traffic enforcement support.”

Regan and Foreman cited a recent issue with traffic on Woodmoor Drive involving Lewis Palmer Middle School from which the town had received numerous emails from residents noting the problem. Regan said since the middle school, for example, not within town limits, he was unable to take officers away from performing town matters to lend traffic support within El Paso County. Should El Paso County respond to a situation at the school, assess the situation and call MPD for backup, Monument would respond, Regan said. He said if anything “really bad” happens, the local department would respond as well.

“The difference would be we are going to be there day in and day out,” the chief said. “We will have a larger network. There’s more backups. It’s just a more robust approach than just putting a cop there and basically hoping they can handle it.”

D-38 board vice president Theresa Phillips inquired about the training required for SRO positions and if the district moves towards MPD providing the service, if its officers would have the same training if not better. Regan said SRO training is provided nationally and is standardized from the National Association of School Resource Officers, which the MPD officers would be given if not already obtained.

What’s more, MPD comes with mass casualty event training which it has done at some of the D-38 schools in the past, Regan said. Foreman noted in the event of vacation and sick leave for SRO’s, those positions in the district would be back-filled so those positions are ensured to have a presence in the buildings from “bell to bell.”

Although the district is working towards the point of submitting applications for annexation, nothing has been formally submitted at the time of the workshop, Somers said.

Board president Tiffiney Upchurch asked if there was the opportunity for MPD to provide similar services to the district’s elementary schools with the idea that building relationships with students should start at those ages. Town of Monument officials agreed.

However, with the exception of Bear Creek Elementary School, which already exists within town boundaries, the other elementary schools in the district do not qualify for annexation. Kilmer Elementary and Prairie Winds Elementary are too far east of town. Palmer Lake Elementary sits within the Town of Palmer Lake boundaries, and Lewis Palmer Elementary does not have a contiguous border with Monument.

Foreman noted the town presently provides SRO services to both Monument Academy campuses, each of which are not within town boundaries. It was determined a presence could be established at the elementary schools if that was the expectation of D-38 should they enlist a MOU with Monument PD.

The costs involved with a change of potential partnership is yet to be determined, Somers said. He said no potential drawbacks to annexation of the three schools have been identified as of yet. As for the additional cost to the Town of Monument, Foreman said the town’s budget for the police department has already been aligned to add more officers to its force, a product of the voter-approved increase in sales tax two years ago.

“We look forward to more engagement and discussion on this,” Upchurch said.