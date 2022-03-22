MONUMENT • More than 20 students from three schools in District 38 received recognition from the Board of Education last week.
At the March 14 meeting of the Lewis-Palmer School District Board of Education, recognitions from the board were plentiful. The board gave accolades to multiple students from Bear Creek Elementary School, Lewis-Palmer High School’s Health Occupation Students of America Club and Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high schools’ Distributive Education Clubs of America students.
Sixth grade science teacher Valerie DeLello introduced students from Bear Creek Elementary, 12 of whom each received at least one award participating in the Pikes Peak Regional Science and Engineering Fair. One student, Rielyn Surma, also received an invitation to participate in the Colorado State Science Fair next month.
DeLello said Bear Creek students were given the choice to participate in either the school’s science fair or in the PPRSEF, which required additional work and after-school time devoted to their projects. This year’s regional fair was held virtually, as it was last year, and students went through eight rounds of judging, DeLello said. A total of 20 awards were presented to the Bear Creek students who participated.
Among them were Surma, who received two second place awards and the invite to state; Isabella Castro (first place); Anna Quijano and Alyssa Vogt (third place, Innovation and Concept Award); Emmett Webber (third and second place); Abigail Meggett (two second place awards); Clarissa Lindemann and Sydney Mauro (Ricoh Americas award); Charlie DeLello (second place); Nixon Bilbrey (second place); Grant Bein (Innovation and Concept Award); and Caitlin Kerns (Innovation and Concept Award).
Next the board recognized students from the LPHS Health Occupation Students of America club. Of thse HOSA members who attended the state leadership conference in Denver, 12 delegates competed academically in 15 different health care related events, and all placed in the Top 10 in at least one event. A total of six members placed in the Top 3 in their event, and subsequently were minted to compete against chapters from around the world at the International Conferencein Nashville, Tenn. in June.
Among the International Conference qualifiers were Annabelle Hall and Abby Klapp, who took first place in first aid/CPR; and Camryn Pivarnnik and Rachel Foote, who took third place in health education. Pivarnik also placed third in job-seeking skills. Also qualifying were Amelia Solan and Jane Earnst, who took second place in CERT.
Solan said walking into the competition room at state was “overwhelming, to say the least,” despite having prepared for months prior to and after school. Solan and Earnest prepared for emergency events which included splinting, handling uncontrollable bleeding, assessment and blocked airway.
“We didn’t know which event we would be tested on, so we needed to be completely prepared for anything,” Solan said.
Solan said upon entering the testing room, the lights were dimmed with active strobing lights and ocean noises pumped into it to simulate a possible flash flood or tsunami. “That was originally disorienting, but we got it figured out,” she said.
Lastly, Distributive Education Clubs of America students from both Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high schools were recognized for their participation in the state DECA competition last month at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
Courtney Bushnell, PRHS business, marketing and computer science teacher, presented the career and technical students from the organization — both those who were in attendance and those who were not — who benefit from DECA, enhancing their preparation for college and careers. She said each of the students who competed at state won first place in their respective sections at the district competition at the end of the fall semester.
Bushnell said 81 students of the 2,750 competing at state came from the D38 schools, and 27 of those made the finals of their respective sections. The group had 15 national qualifiers, competing this month in Atlanta, Ga., place among the Top 5 or 6 at state competition, depending on the section, she said.
“Last year, all of our competitions were virtual, but that didn’t stop the students from moving forward and doing an amazing job, which they continued to do this year as well,” Bushnell said.
Among the national qualifiers were Grace Carlander (Human Resource Management) and Mackenzie Culver (Apparel and Accessories Marketing), both of whom placed among the Top 10 at nationals last year. Also qualifying was James Baumert, a two-time state champion in Sports Marketing.
Culver said even though DECA is a business organization, she initially had no intention of going into business. Now, while she looks to commit to a post-secondary school, things have changed.
“I’m looking to follow my passion for business and start my own,” she said. “DECA has taught me a lot about how to take creativity in my own hands in professional settings. I was always under the impression business was all suits and board meetings but really there’s so much more you can do and so many people you can impact through business.”
Twin sisters Danielle and Nicole Day, 2022 national champions and two-time national qualifiers in Marketing Management Team Decision Making, also qualified with their Independent Business Plan. Madeline Cump qualified for nationals last year and again this year in Apparel and Accessories Marketing, while Claire Deeds qualified in Human Resources Management and Travel and Tourism. Jillian Gallagher qualified last year in Financial Services Team Decision Making and again this year in Hospitality Services Team Decision Making.
Palmer Ridge student John Clawson was elected to join the Colorado DECA state officer team as the District 12 representative. This will be the third consecutive year a member of Palmer Ridge’s DECA board will serve as the district’s representative.