School District 38 now has a newly sworn in director and aligned board roles.

The Lewis-Palmer School District Board of Education had its regular meeting April 17 at the district learning center in Monument where it had sworn in its newly appointed District 1 director Kris Norris and took steps to realign itself with the roles of the individual board members.

The District 1 director position had been vacated by board president Chris Taylor last February after he had plans in place to relocate to Utah. Norris was selected by the remaining board members to succeed Taylor as the District 1 representative earlier this month.

During the April 17 meeting, board member Theresa Philips administered the oath of office to Norris who assumed the District 1 director’s seat that evening and signed his affidavit of confidentiality.

Per Colorado state statute and D-38 policy, the board then conducted nominations to reorganize the rolls of the sitting directors. Nominations were received for both directors Tiffiney Upchurch and Ron Schwartz as board president. After a round of silent voting, Upchurch was elected to serve as president of the board.

Schwartz was later nominated as board vice president but prior to voting he withdrew his name from nomination.

“I don’t think my skill sets match well to that role,” Schwartz said. “I think there are other places where I can certainly make a better contribution than that.”

Norris was soon after voted into the position of board vice-president. Philips volunteered to serve the board as secretary with Vicki Wood continuing to serve as assistant secretary. Schwartz volunteered to remain as board treasurer with assistant treasurer Brett Ridgeway, who serves the district as Chief Financial Officer.

Matthew Clawson volunteered to remain as the member at large for the board where he stated he feels most comfortable. All volunteers and respective appointments were approved by roll call vote.

Stars of Tomorrow

Recognition was presented to the Stars of Tomorrow program, a program started by the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club and the school district.

The program, and subsequent show and competition, was created to highlight the talent of youths in the Tri-Lakes region and provide them an opportunity to perform for an audience and receive feedback as they continue to develop their skills. It is also intended to instill confidence in young people as they showcase their talents in a professionally judged competition. The show also creates a family event for the community.

Program manager Richard Strom and other members of the MHKC were on hand to highlight the achievements and results of the inaugural showcase. The performance competition was held at Palmer Ridge High School March 19 with monetary prizes awarded to students in D-38.

Among the prize winners, who were also in attendance, were Rose Magdalene Helgoth in the Elementary Division from St. Peter Catholic School. Helgoth, fourth grade, performed the song Who Will Buy, composed by Lionel Bart, from the musical Oliver! Awarded from the Middle School Division was Eric Lambrech of Lewis Palmer Elementary School. A sixth grader, Lambrech performed on the piano with Piano Sonata No. 20, first movement, from Beethoven.

Solo bassoonist Raleigh Eversole from Palmer Ridge High School was awarded in the High School Division. Eversole is a senior at Palmer Ridge and performed Bassoon Concerto in F, Movement No. 1, by Carl Maria von Weber. Also a winner in the High School Division was Wyatt Hyden of Palmer Ridge high School. An 11th grader, Hyden performed an electric guitar solo medley involving pieces from Van Halen, Chuck Berry, Metallica and Ozzy Osborne. The student created the arrangement himself.

Helgoth, Lambrech and Eversole won their respective divisions, while Hyden was awarded as the Grand Prize winner.

“Lewis Palmer School District has enjoyed a very strong partnership with the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club for many, many years,” Philips said. “The school district is extremely grateful for the many fundraising efforts and leadership experiences and service opportunities that the Kiwanis provides to D-38 and its families.”

Hadley Miles who also appeared in the Stars of Tomorrow competition sang the national anthem to start the board’s meeting.