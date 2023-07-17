As the D38 Board of Education looks forward to the 2023-2024 school year, we reflect on steps taken in the past months, eager to build on the strong community connections and open communication channels continuing to inform the very important work we’re charged to do. Recently, we approved the upcoming year’s budget, continued to review and revise policy, approved curriculum and resources, appointed a new member to the Board while remaining focused on long term capital projects and physical safety improvements.

Budget Approval

We continued our work this year with a student-first mindset, grounded in recruiting and retaining the best staff to sustain D38’s performance. Our focus was on the roughly $5 million compensation budget gap compared to neighboring districts. Since December, we charged administrators with finding efficiencies, collaborating with staff, presenting innovative ideas and improving precision in our budget such that we could provide a very clear representation of our current financial state. On June 26, we approved the 23-24 budget, which prioritized operational and site-based efficiencies with the goal of rewarding staff, ultimately to affect retention and benefit our students. We intentionally looked at every area within our budget where we could trim and effectively redeploy recurring revenue. As a result, we provided an average pay increase in excess of annual increases awarded by surrounding and competing school districts.

For the upcoming year, D38 will operate with 81.5% of revenues directed to compensation, providing an average 12% annualized compensation increase for all staff. This increase, deployed through revised pay schedules, is due in large part to increased School Finance Act revenue (per pupil revenue) which finally recognized the recent impact of inflation in the greater economy. Intentional efforts have cautiously decreased staffing levels at individual school sites and District administration. Although this compensation change is a significant increase, it doesn’t solve the compensation gap compared to our peer districts in the state/region. We estimate that it does, however, reduce the gap from 8% to something less than 7%.

Policy Review

The Board also continues on a cycle of reviewing and approving curriculum and resources. Of note this year so far, policies concerning School Wellness and Physical Activity, Graduation Requirements, Realignment of Advisory Committees and Concurrent Enrollment were revised and approved. Curriculum Resources for 4th and 5th Grade Science, 4th Grade Colorado History and Algebra 2 as well as elementary counseling resources were also reviewed by the public and approved for use.

Our Board’s Future

Mr. Kris Norris was appointed to the seat vacated on Feb. 21, and we are grateful for his service. In the Fall election, four of five board seats are open on the ballot. Board of Education directors are elected as representatives in their community to ensure all students have an opportunity to succeed. We invite you to consider serving on the Board of Education; a question & answer session with board members not up for re-election will be held on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. at the administrative building, 146 N. Jefferson.

Communication and Collaboration

Our goal as a Board is to maintain our focus on achievement of quality lasting results, fiscal stewardship, and clear communication. We invite stakeholders to engage by attending board meetings, communicating with us via public comment and/or email and participating in district events and meetings whenever able. Thank you for allowing us to serve our community and most importantly, our D38 students. Please email us at [email protected] with ideas, questions or concerns.