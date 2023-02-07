PALMER LAKE • A District 38 physical education teacher who shares his passion for taekwondo with his students will represent the U.S. in Korea this spring.

Bret Mischlich has helped hundreds of students learn self-defense through his after-school taekwondo program at Palmer Lake Elementary School, where he teaches. Mischlich, a 2022 national taekwondo champion, will represent Team USA as a member of the Amateur Athletics Union national team and compete in the 2023 Asia Pacific Masters Games in South Korea in May.

As early as Mischlich can remember, he has been drawn to individual combative sports and developed a particular interest in the kicking involved in martial arts. He began taekwondo at the age of 7 as part of an after-school program.

Mischlich said taekwondo is composed of about 70% kicking techniques and is trademarked for its display of explosive power in combination with dynamic and acrobatic-type kicks. It is the most popular competition martial art in the world, he said.

His competitive nature inspired Mischlich to participate in sparring competition at a young age.

The Glenwood Springs native attended Adams State College. In 2002, he moved to Colorado Springs, where he taught physical education for two years at the middle school level. He was hired to teach at PLES in 2004.

Mischlich began teaching taekwondo at the age of 10 as a way to earn tuition money for his own taekwondo training. In addition, he ran an after-school taekwondo program for high school students whila a student teacher at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. His said his experience teaching taekwondo came up during his interview with PLES, when he was asked if there was anything unique he could bring to the community.

After he was hired, he launched Tri-Lakes Tae Kwon Do.

“As a P.E. teacher, I see firsthand how learning taekwondo helps elementary-age children to improve in areas of self-control, improved physical coordination and increased flexibility,” Mischlich said.

“It also helps them to develop courtesy and respect, including self-respect. It teaches them how to set and achieve goals. It teaches them confidence and the ability to persevere when faced with challenges.”

Runnign Tri-Lakes Tae Kwon Do gives Mischlich a true sense of purpose, he said. Through the program, he is able to offer lessons to many students who would not otherwise be able to afford them.

“I am able to share my passion with my students and my community,” he said.

In July, Mischlich competed at the 2022 AAU National taekwondo Championship in Las Vegas. He won the tournament, and it earned him a place on the USA AAU national team and an invitation to compete at the 2023 Asian Pacific Masters Games slated for May at the Taekowndowon in Muju, South Korea.

Mischlich said the Asia Pacific Masters Games is the biggest tournament in the world for athletes over the age of 33.

He sees the tournament as his personal Olympics. Participating in it at this level is a dream come true for him.

“This is the biggest and most exciting taekwondo competition of my life,” Mischlich said.

“I am most excited to compete in Korea, which is the birthplace of taekwondo, and to compete at the Taekwondowon, which is unquestionably the global landmark for taekwondo.”

Following the shutdown of many martial arts schools with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mischlich and his wife decided to turn their own garage into a taekwondo studio. It has become an outstanding training facility, he said. He now uses it to train full-time and hold weekly intense sparring practices to prepare for the masters games in Korea.

Mischlich aspires to win the tournament this May to show his own children as well as his students anything is possible through hard work and true dedication, he said.

“It’s never too late to chase your dreams,” he said.

“Taekwondo is a way of life. I am most happy when I am training, teaching and competing. I plan to continue to go wherever this sport will take me.”