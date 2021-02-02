MONUMENT • While there are still many variables in play, the secondary schools of the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 could see a return to 100% in-person learning later this semester.
District superintendent Dr. KC Somers presented his report to the D-38 Board of Education during its Jan. 25 in Monument. He said he was proud the district had two full weeks of in-person learning at the elementary schools after returning from winter break and there are definitely signs of “things moving into a positive direction.”
Presently, the district presently has eight students and five staff who tested positive for COVID-19, and 241 students and 20 staff presently under quarantine. Somers also said approximately 80-90% of the district staff is expected to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late February or early March.
The second round of vaccination shots would be administered 3-4 weeks after the first, which would land just after Spring Break (March 22-26), according to the timeline.
Board secretary Tiffaney Upchurch asked if there was a magic number for when the district could decide it was clear for secondary schools to return to full in-person learning. Somers said administrators are still looking at several variables. He said with a continued decline in transmission rate and after knowing the number of participants in the vaccination program the district could “entertain a scenario for all secondary students to return to in-person” later in the second semester.
Presently, the district’s secondary schools are operating with a hybrid model of partially online learning and partially in-person.
“I think the different school districts will be in different positions to determine that,” Somers said.
It was clarified the district would continue to follow its COVID-19 prevention guidelines and responses after the first round of vaccinations are administered and through to the second round.
Somers also announced there have been a high amount of applications received from students, staff and community members to serve on the Grace Best project steering committee, and the initial meeting for which is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Board treasurer Ron Schwartz asked Somers if there was an update from the Colorado Department of Education on whether or not it would suspend standardized testing.
Somers explained there are many schools of thought toward not putting standardized testing at the forefront while students are dealing with pandemic guidelines, but others feel it would be helpful to know how students are performing in that kind of environment. Somers said the debate is ongoing and districts are still waiting to see what stance there will be on standardized testing from the federal level.
“I don’t think any one expects those test results to accurately represent the quality of learning,” Somers said. “Right now, we have to prepare as if we will be administering these tests.”
Another possibility is state standardized testing may get postponed to the fall, he said, noting that school districts including D-38 have many ways of measuring academic success outside of standardized testing.
D-38 Chief Financial Officer Shanna Seelye presented the most recent financial analysis including the present district enrollment. District wide, enrollment was marked at 6,552 students. The total district count is up from the October count, while the number of online students have remained consistent.
Board president Chris Taylor asked what the reasons there are for the growth. Somers said he knows some families have come to the area over the winter break and some online students at the elementary level have returned to in-person learning.
Taylor noted although enrollment is up from October 2020, districtwide enrollment is still down 205 students from October 2019.