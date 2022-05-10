MONUMENT • The latest survey conducted by Lewis-Palmer School District 38 to acquire public opinion of its performance and a possible ballot initiative shows the majority of respondents feel the district is performing well.
Data gathered from a recent community survey and engagement tool was analyzed and the information presented to the district school board May 3 during its scheduled work session.
The district’s Director of Communication Mark Belcher and Ryan Winger, director of data analysis with Magellan Strategies, presented the survey analysis which was designed to gather community input regarding awareness and perception of D-38, and to gauge the likelihood of support for placing a ballot initiative this November in an effort to address staff compensation.
The survey was deployed the last day of March and ran through most of April to gather community voices and specifically survey voters in the district regarding taxes. Belcher said when the survey was created, the communication department established a minimum number of respondents the survey needed to create a trend on the feelings of constituents, which was 600.
More than 2,600 people responded to the survey, which helped the department feel it acquired an accurate landscape from the gathered data, Belcher said.
“An ideal state would be to hear from every single person, but that isn’t always the reality,” Belcher said. “The response was about 10% of voters. Considering the number of people who usually turn out to vote in a midterm election, we felt that was an awesome response.”
Questions on the survey were designed to understand the perception of D-38 among the community, how residents felt about the district and its performance, opinions of teachers and employees and how D-38 was handling its finances. Belcher said the communication department previously had no benchmark for this particular information. In addition, the department asked about the potential ballot initiative and provided facts about the district, its finances and funding compensation for D-38 staff.
The results of the survey in lieu of community opinion showed high support for D-38 while there are areas for growth. Of the weighted respondents, 77% have a favorable opinion of the district, 75% support its teachers and 74% support the job it’s doing to educate students.
“We have an opportunity for growth in our approval rating among financial transparency and accountability, but 52% of respondents still feel we are doing a favorable job with our funding dollars,” Belcher said.
After a recent study, the district learned its compensation of staff across the board are paid about 10% under what neighboring districts are paying. From asking a series of questions about support for a potential ballot initiative to fund teacher and staff compensation, the survey results determined there is support for a potential initiative to increase taxes to fund teacher and staff pay. Belcher said respondents supported the potential initiative with 60% of respondents in favor, 34% against and 6% were undecided.
Being the ultimate decision-maker on the ballot initiative moving forward, the D-38 Board of Education is considering its options. Belcher said additional information is upcoming as the department works with the district leadership team.
“Our next steps are continuing to do our due diligence and getting facts out to the community to answer their questions and share what they need to know to remain informed,” Belcher said.