MONUMENT • As the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education and administration continue to develop the district’s strategic master plan, asset management becomes the latest update for discussion.
The D-38 board heard an update on asset management — the fourth goal of its developing strategic plan — during a Feb. 9 workshop session.
District chief financial officer Shanna Seelye reviewed the use of budgetary tools including Colorado Department of Education required financial transparency and the district’s chart of accounts. The chart of accounts involves a basic account code structure for 11 different dimensions of the budget, both in revenue and expenditures.
Seeyle said the development of the budget process for the 2021-2022 academic year involves preparing three different budget scenarios — worst-case scenario, bad scenario and sunshine scenario. The worst case scenario prepares the budget for the district to receive $7,000 per student from the state as its base funding. The bad scenario involves the district’s present funding of $7,600 per student. The sunshine scenario involves additional funding per pupil.
“We have no indication from the state that we will go below $7,600 per pupil,” said Superintendent Dr. KC Somers.
Seeyle said the flexible budget model the district has worked with has been beneficial. “We are looking at additional funds higher than the state had projected,” she said. “We budget conservatively.”
Somers said the district should receive $836,435 more this fiscal year. For the 2021-2022 school year, the district will be looking at nominal enrollment projections again, Seeyle said, but the enrollment could come in higher or lower. The budgetary priorities would be to factor employee compensation, minimize impact on instructional resources and programming, and address deferred maintenance issues.
This month, the district’s executive team met with the eight D-36 school principals and discussed student enrollment projections. Seeyle said the school location budgets were scrutinized so when the initial per pupil operating revenue projection is received, district finance can “plug that in and see where we are with our three flex budget options.”
Seeyle said the district is projecting a reduction of 200 students districtwide for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We will plug in new numbers as needed as the months go on and we get more enrollment information,” she said. “I don’t think anybody believes that’s where we’ll end up, but again we really want to remain conservative.”
Somers commented Goal No. 4 of the strategic plan, to “ensure effective asset management and efficient use of resources,” supports and uplifts all other goals.
“There’s a lot of continued connection and overlay through the five goals we are finding as we develop it,” Somers said.
Toward the end of the discussion, board treasurer Ron Schwartz said there may be a gap as the district continues to develop the strategic plan as the goals are formulated. When efforts to develop the strategic plan began over a year ago, one desired goal was to look at the district’s inventory as far as physical assets, cash assets and human resource assets and to ensure the district is getting the proper level of return. He asked if that should be included in Goal No. 4 or if adding another goal to the plan was in order.
Seeyle said the presentation for the workshop was more focused on the budget because it remains at the forefront.
Schwartz offered to help generate a list of such assets in an effort to not place the task completely on the shoulders of district staff.
“It’s important for our owners to see what our assets are,” he said. “It’s important, but not urgent.”