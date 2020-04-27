Lewis-Palmer School District, like all districts in the state, has had to make adjustments during mandatory health closures and stay-at-home orders.
However, District 38’s Board of Education looked to continue a small measure of returning to normalcy with its first virtual meeting April 21 in Monument since stay-at-home orders went into effect. The meeting used the Zoom platform and was streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel.
Board director Chris Taylor said he couldn’t compliment superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers and his staff enough during the present circumstances. Taylor went on to express his desire for the district to remain proactive in working with El Paso County health teams and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to have COVID-19 testing in place as soon as it’s available in hopes of reopening schools for the coming school year.
“This is not going to change this fall when school is ready to begin again,” Taylor said. “What I see, generally speaking, is if we have testing in place, it seems like we could reopen schools this fall. I know we don’t have that today, but looking forward to the fall, I am hopeful.”
Taylor referred to available COVID-19 statistics as of April 20 which he said imply the virus has “a low risk in schools” in Colorado and that 90% of infected persons in the state have been 60 or older.
“I’m not trying to downplay a very contagious virus,” Taylor said. “And I wouldn’t suggest we reopen anything.”
Board Treasurer Ron Schwarz took a moment to highlight Prairie Winds Elementary School and share the “magic” the school was implementing in its culture prior to being closed due to COVID-19 mandates. In addition, Schwarz lauded the work the school’s staff and educators did transitioning to temporary remote learning.
“They have done a beautiful job of managing this transition,” Schwarz said. “Their staff is razor-focused and working as one team to meet the new needs of their students.”
Board Secretary Tiffiney Upchurch said she hopes as the remainder of the school year passes, the district and the community will continue to find ways to overcome the present climate and honor their students, staff and faculty.
Upchurch also mentioned Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8. She hopes while celebrations to honor the district’s teachers in their respective buildings won’t be possible, families and parents find ways to honor the educators.
Theresa Phillips, board vice-president, cited examples of district instructors and staff taking extra steps to continue connecting with students and families. She said one teacher at Bear Creek Elementary School made an early return from maternity leave so she could join the remote learning efforts.
“Our teachers and staff are leading with empathy, gratitude and giving countless hours because they care,” Phillips said.
At any given time, Board President Matthew Clawson has four children at home learning remotely and has sat in on virtual conferences or video presentations. The process has reaffirmed what he has always felt about the district, he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind why our kids perform so well, and it’s because of the great teachers we have in District 38.”
Additionally, te board heard an update from the English Language Learners and Exceptional Students program and reviewed curriculum for 6-8 grade Language Arts. The curriculum review involves materials from Amplify Education titled Amplify ELA. The curriculum will be considered for adoption by the board during its May meeting. A public review of the curriculum was conducted in accordance with Lewis-Palmer School District board policy from Feb. 13 through 28 at the district administration building in Monument.
Executive Director of Financial Services David Crews provided several budget revenue scenarios to compare to expenditures. These scenarios relate to finalizing the preliminary 2020-2021 budget, expected to be submitted in May or June.
The biggest impact on the district’s budget expenditures are healthcare benefits and a step salary increase, Crews said. To do this, an $818,000-plus increase to expenditures is required, including $451,150 for salary increases.
“This is not a surprise and every time a district increases salaries, you will have these recurring costs,” Crews said. “I just want you to be aware of what the fiscal impact will be. If our economic uncertainty continues over the next few years, then there will need to be budget adjustments in the coming years. That being said, it’s important to stay competitive in pay so we can keep our quality staff in place.”
Among other action items, the board heard revisions to policies regarding code of conduct for students in third grade and higher grade levels, its concerns and complaints policy and its policy regarding suspension/expulsion of students to address students in preschool through second grade. The board also approved new policies regarding concurrent enrollment and procedure for students seeking to enroll in postsecondary courses.
The next regular board meeting is slated for 6 p.m. May 18.