While the work towards hiring and retaining staff in School District 38 is far from over, D-38 is seeing its lowest amount of vacancies moving into the 2023-2024 school calendar than it has in many years.

The Lewis Palmer School District Board of Education heard an update from its Human Resources Department regarding the status of its hiring efforts for the new academic year during its Aug. 21 meeting at the district learning center in Monument. Human Resources Director Alicia Welch presented the report that, going into the school year, there are the fewest vacancies the district has seen in many years prior.

Welch said the success of D-38’s recent hiring efforts can be attributed in part to the department’s proactive approach to engaging employees across a variety of departments and groups, through the staff collaboration committee and actively listening to its insights and concerns.

“We’re going into a deeper understanding of their needs and expectations,” Welch said. “Furthermore, the synergy between human resources and the finance department played a critical role collaborating as a unit.”

Welch reported there are a total of 102 new hires for the year, including 53 licensed teachers with the state department of education and 49 classified staff. Among the licensed staff includes 13 elementary teachers, eight middle school, nine high school and six for special education. There were four special service providers, three counselors, two preschool teachers and three Home School Enrichment Program teachers as well. Lastly, five district support and school administrative staff were hired.

Among classified staff hired were 21 special education paraprofessionals and five instructional paraprofessionals among 17 others between food and nutrition, transportation, office staff, Pre-K support staff and custodial.

Twenty of D-38’s new teachers came from neighboring districts, including eight from Colorado Springs D-11, six from Academy D-20 and six from Falcon D-49. Eight others came from other Colorado school districts. Welch said some of these hires were previous employees of D-38 who returned.

“There’s a number of people that even if they may have different circumstances in other districts, they still want to work in District 38,” she said. “We were willing to pay people for up to 15 years of experience plus the additional five if they stay with us.”

Among hires from within the district, 11 paraprofessionals have been hired to teaching roles under different licenses.

“We are hiring a number of new people with experience which matters a lot,” she said. “We want to bring in the best people, not just try to bring in the people that cost us the lowest amount of money.”

The district-wide average salary for a 1.0 FTE is $56,783. Welch went on to say 69% of all staff have been with the district five years or less, and 50% of its licensed staff have been with D-38 the same.

“This is the best news in the four years I’ve been here that we see in this regard,” board treasurer Ron Schwarz said. “Now that we have something good happening, we have an opportunity to capture what’s working and understand it to the point where maybe we can skate to where the puck is going to be instead of chasing it around the rink.”

Welch said among separations from the district, there were a total of 135, 86 of which were licensed staff and 49 classified. Through an exit survey with the ability to name multiple reasons for separating from the district, 39.5% of licensed staff said it was due to better pay, 37.2% said they were leaving for another district and 31.4% for family and personal reasons.

“Some of the reasons we don’t have control over, but others we can be proactive about,” Welch said.

The survey for classified staff showed 49.2% separated for personal or family reasons, 35% was for better compensation and 22.5% was due to retirement.

“I hope that our staff understands just how much they are appreciated and valued and that we are motivated to make sure that we are increasing that morale,” Board president Tiffiney (correct spelling) Upchurch said. “That’s the support and pride that our parents have taken towards our teachers in our buildings. That’s important to remember as well.”