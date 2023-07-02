The landscape of the School District 38 Board of Education could change after the coming November 2023 biennial election.

The Lewis Palmer School District Board of Education had its regular meeting June 26, which was held online, where board members approved an official notice to participate in the November 2023 election. Colorado State law requires the board to notify the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder in writing at least 100 days before the election that it has taken formal action to participate in the upcoming general election this year.

In addition, state law requires the district to make a call for nominations to be elected to the Board of Education to be published no more than 90 days before the election.

Aug. 9 is the first day candidate petitions can be circulated. Petitions will be available from superintendent’s secretary Vicki Wood in the Superintendent’s Office starting that date.

This year, four seats on the D-38 board will become open for election, including seats presently held by Kris Norris (District 1), Theresa Phillips (District 2), Ron Schwarz (District 4) and Matthew Clawson (District 5).

Norris was appointed to the board last April to the District 1 seat left vacant by Chris Taylor, who resigned from the board to relocate to Utah. Phillips was appointed to the board in May of 2018 and re-elected as the District 2 representative in November 2019. Her term expires this year.

Schwarz was elected to the board also in the 2019 election with his present term expiring this year. Clawson was elected to the board twice, the first in 2015 and for a second term in 2019 which expires this year as well.

Now serving as board president, Tiffney Upchurch continues to serve a four-year term, having been re-elected by acclamation as the District 3 director. Her intent to run for re-election went unopposed in 2021. She was first elected to the board in 2017.

Upchurch said a community information event will be scheduled to better inform members of it on the distribution of candidate packets and signature forms, the facets of the election and the expectations of serving on the board of education as one of its directors.

The date and time of the event will be announced soon and as she will not be on the ballot this year, she would be the one to host the event, Upchurch said.