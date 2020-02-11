January was difficult. An accident occurred, an illness overcame and we lost two D-38 employees. Therefore, we grieve and we reflect. We clean out desks, we shift responsibilities, and we are thankful for the privilege of sharing life with those we love.
Our team is holding each other close in the wake of these deaths. Accidents happen. Life and death happen. The cycle of life spins on, and we reassess our priorities and our focus.
This season of reflection reminds me that I am privileged to serve the students of the Tri-Lakes area alongside D-38’s dedicated staff. One co-worker shared JK Rowling’s thinking, “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.” I see strength in our ranks. We are united in our grief. We are united in our goal of providing the best that we can for each student.
Additionally, I see strength and unity in this community. Our stakeholders continue to invest in our students’ futures. I am encouraged by the positive response we have received to our Community Collaboration events. A great many of you have shown up and delved into the issues facing our schools. D-38 hosted several of these 10 events over the past few weeks. That means if you have not been able to join us yet, you may still attend one of the remaining events (9:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Prairie Winds Elementary School; 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Monument Academy; and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Palmer Ridge High School). We value hearing the input that each of you bring to these sessions. Your ideas and priorities will help the D-38 Board of Education determine our next steps. This deliberative process enables all stakeholders to share their thoughts.
If you are interested in hearing about the larger educational landscape of the Pikes Peak region, I invite you to attend The Colorado Springs Business Journal’s Superintendents Panel Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 20 (tickets are available at csbj.com/events). I will sit on the panel with seven area superintendents. We will discuss how we are preparing the community’s future workforce in addition to how we are addressing behavioral health issues and area-specific challenges. This is one example of how our larger community also demonstrates strong partnerships.
I know that public education creates and ensures a better future for us all. I also know that we often see different solutions to the challenges we face. If our differences divide us, I am concerned about the impact on our students and community. If our differences cause us to lean further into finding solutions and building stronger ties with our neighbors, I am encouraged. Working together to find solutions is exactly what we want to model for our younger generation. As D-38 closes the books on its first century of providing an excellent education to thousands of learners, I believe that together we can assess our priorities and cast a strong vision for the next hundred years.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.