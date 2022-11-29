The holidays are a time to reflect and give thanks. We have so much to be grateful for in El Paso County — from the abundance of sunshine and parks to all the great resources and services for seniors to the people who live, work, and volunteer in the community.
There are so many ways to give back and practice gratitude at the local level this time of year like expressing thanks to retired veterans, many of whom were stationed at local military bases nearby. This is also the month to give thanks for our family, our health and more. Sharing out loud all that you are grateful for at Thanksgiving can help encourage others to do the same, and that’s a gift that keeps on giving.
Practicing gratitude offers mental and physical health benefits, too. Having a so-called “attitude of gratitude” is associated with less anxiety and depression, lower blood pressure, and a stronger immune system. Studies show that when we practice gratitude regularly, our brains release serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters that make us feel happy from the inside out. Simply looking for — and acknowledging — what we’re grateful for every day, helps build neural pathways for a grateful mindset, enabling us to overcome negative emotions and move past them more quickly.
Like playing an instrument, practice makes perfect, and the health benefits of practicing gratitude can pay dividends for seniors. Those who regularly reflect on the things they are thankful for express a greater capacity to cope, increased social support, and a deeper sense of community and belonging. It’s especially important to practice gratitude as we age since a grateful mindset has also been linked to a reduced risk of cognitive decline by warding off feelings of isolation and depression, known risk factors for Alzheimer’s and other dementia. You don’t need to reserve your gratitude for something big like winning the lottery, either. It can be for something as simple as a Colorado sunset, majestic views of Pikes Peak, or sharing a laugh with friends.
Colorado Gives Day is coming up on Dec. 6 and this annual statewide movement is a great opportunity to put gratitude into action by supporting the agencies that give back to our community. The generosity of folks like you to “give where you live” makes it possible for local organizations like Silver Key Senior Services and Tri-Lakes Cares to provide food, clothing, household goods, financial assistance, referrals and more to anyone in need. Visit Coloradogives.org to find a list of participating El Paso County nonprofits and join others in supporting philanthropy throughout the state.
This year, show gratitude for all that you have by helping others have a little more and get something in return — better health.
Elizabeth Girling is vice president of operations at WellAge Senior Living, a respected senior care management company that operates communities throughout Colorado, including Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument.