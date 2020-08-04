Several members of the Lewis-Palmer cross-country team prepped for the upcoming season at the National High School Trail Championships held July 25 in Salida.
Although top Rangers’ runner, senior Aubrey Surage turned in a blistering time on the 5-mile course, she did not get credit for finishing the race.
“She missed the turn and got disqualified,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Mike Diamond. “She was running really well. I know she was disappointed.”
Surage, who didn’t begin running cross-country until her freshman year, is coming off a strong junior season in which she finished 27th at the state at the Class 4A state championships. The high school season is run on 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) courses.
“Aubrey has been running super strong all summer,” Diamond said. “We’re hoping she has a great year.”
Surage was joined at the Trail Championships by teammates Olivia Lampros (a senior) and Emma Thomas (a junior). The three Rangers are among the top six who ran on the team last season. The others are junior Samantha Weese, and sophomores Hanna Strom and Lily Ragsdale.
“We’ve been training four days a week this summer,” Diamond said. “Usually on the Santa Fe Trail, Spruce Mountain and Mt. Herman. The kids are looking strong.”
Among the Rangers’ boys who competed at the Trail Championships were senior Henry Taylor and junior Kenny Tardiff.
The Lewis-Palmer boys finished 15th as a team at last year’s state championships.
Among the biggest challenges facing Diamond and his team is the lack of meets they’ve competed in since last fall. The spring track-and-field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there have only been a few meets this summer.
“Most of the kids continued to train during the spring season, but it was hard,” Diamond said. “They missed that time in the spring to compete at a high level.”
The official start of the cross-country season is Aug. 10. The Rangers’ first meet of the season is the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede on Aug. 21 at Bear Creek Park and Norris-Penrose Events Center. It is known as the pre-state meet.
The Tri-Lakes area has long been a hotbed for cross-country runners. The Palmer Ridge boys won two state championships last decade, and TCA boys and girls teams have won a combined 18 state championships since 2003.
The Palmer Ridge boys finished fifth at the 4A state meet in 2019. Five of the top seven Bears return in seniors Nate Lee and Caelin Tredoux, juniors Colby Schultz, Lance Anderson and Thomas Fry, and sophomore Jake Bach.
The Palmer Ridge girls were also fifth at state last season. Among the top returners are sophomore Jocelyn Millican (11th at state), senior Maren Busath, and juniors Katie Wotta and Melanie Sauter.