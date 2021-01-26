One October night in 1894, Rose Hardware store in Monument was broken into.
A theft of many items was cleared out. The items included blankets, pots, pans and about anything you might need to set up a camp. Some $500 in cash as well as six fine Colt revolvers was also taken. Three men were seen loading items into a wagon behind the store. The criminals fled before the police arrived. This crew that accomplished this deed were all experienced thieves.
Up in Denver, the men had escaped from the county jail a few nights before. They were under arrest for wrecking a Santa Fe train and other crimes near the tracks in Littleton. Spotted near Castle Rock, the trio managed to slip away. It seems that somewhere near Palmer Lake they managed to steal a wagon and team from one of the ranches not far from the railroad. It was thought that they had traveled on a southbound freight train from Littleton. In addition, a couple railroad maintenance cars were broken into near Palmer Lake and Monument.
Deputies from Denver were joined by others from El Paso County in searching for the men. Reports started coming in about other thefts along the road to Colorado Springs, but no luck was had and the men eluded capture. The were series of crimes in the town of Fountain and other little settlements near Pueblo. It seems that the route was being dotted by reports of their sightings and deeds, but they continued to avoid arrest.
Reports of sightings began to take unusual turns. It seems that near Walsenburg they split company. One in each direction except north was suspected. As their names were well known by law enforcement it was not too long before each was captured. The crime wave was settled after a couple weeks.
This time they were sent to a more secure lockup in Canon City.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.