COLORADO SPRINGS • Giving abandoned, abused and slaughter-bound horses a second chance at a better life, Elite Equine Rescue is one of few rescues in the nation specializing in performance horse rehabilitation.
The nonprofit works toward recovery with horses rendered unrideable because of injury, illness or age and then finds them forever homes in and around the Pikes Peak Region. In the meantime, people are also helped.
Depending on the horse, eventual new owners might be riders with special needs or children just learning to ride. In some cases, retired elite racehorses are rehabilitated as equine athletes and go on to become Event-ers — the equivalent of horse tri-athletes — running a course that includes dressage, show-jumping and cross-country.
Gina Hluska, president and founder of Elite Equine Rescue, says re-homing a horse is sometimes bittersweet, especially because long-term rehabs can be like a child graduating and might become a bit of a teary experience for the humans involved.
For Hluska, the satisfaction of finding good matches for both animals and people goes deep. According to a recent news release, EER has been able to help over 90 horses back to a sound condition with a 98% rehome success rate since 2018.
Since January, EER has rehomed approximately 10 horses. One of those is Apache, who found a new home with Carrie Dyster.
“After two years of volunteering with Elite Equine Rescue and having affection for the horses they helped, there was always something preventing me from crossing over to owning, whether that was injuries or they were already owned. Then I found an instant connection when I met Apache, combined with the loving support from my Elite Equine Rescue barn family, I knew he was the one for me,” Dyster said.
“There is a relatability, horse to human and vice versa. That sensibility is helpful to me — not being thrown away and (being) given another chance,” Hluska says.
Once paralyzed herself after a serious motor vehicle accident and in a hospital rehab for weeks, Hluska values balance between physical and mental healing.
Her own accident was one reason she started doing local horse rehabilitation. Up until that point, she was flying back and forth to Florida to attend to racetrackers, jumpers and other horses there at dressage barns and with polo horse clientele.
Now, she says EER has received horses from the Czech Republic and Argentina, and sometimes rehabs Grand Prix horses originally purchased for $250,000–$500,000.
Hluska doesn’t do the work alone.
EER’s website states, “We are always in need for volunteers for daily operations and increased horse surrenders. Elite Equine offers riding lessons, horses for adoption, and other ways to get involved. The barn is a family-friendly environment where everyone of all ages can share in the horse experience.”
Hluska shares one story of a perfect match. A woman was diagnosed with third stage cancer and knew that she was going to die. Her horse was a gypsy horse, which is, explains Hluska, “a paint (horse) with long flowing hair, black and white; worth a lot of money.” The woman wanted him to go to a good home when she was gone.
“Many people wanted this horse, to pay good money (for it),” Hluska said. She was holding off because she just felt in her gut the match wasn’t quite right. Then, one day the Make-A-Wish Foundation called. There was an 11-year-old girl who wanted a horse.
“They just clicked,” Hluska says.
Hluska says she doesn’t want to, “project human traits into the horses — but thinking of them as a living being — something spiritual happens when [people] come and meet [the horses].”
She shared another story of a woman who had been previously afraid of horses. While at EER doing some desensitization, she was especially drawn to one horse in particular, “a curly mustang that had come in our gates — very rare, like a labradoodle of horses,” Hluska says. The woman expressed confusion about her attraction to the horse.
Hluska mentioned that horses only have the ability to reflect what you feel, and suggested she didn’t know for sure but, “there might be something in you, trauma that you haven’t processed.” The woman broke down crying. She later became close to that horse in a special, healing way.
Hluska learned something in regard to these healing phenomena while getting her certification in animal-assisted therapy. There is a sensitive electromagnetic field around a horse’s heart. This physiological feature developed so that they can, “feel for prey.” For equine therapy purposes, it allows them to sync with human emotions.
An article in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology (Rothe, Vega, Torres, Soler, & Pazos, 2005) referenced in Psychology Today by Diane E. Dreher offers more data on why horses help humans heal.
“Keenly aware of emotional energies, horses sense what we’re feeling, sometimes better than we do… Horses can sense emotions that lurk beneath the surface of our awareness and mirror them back to us, showing us what we have been avoiding… horses are honest and present, responding openly without pretense. You know where you stand with a horse… By mindfully relating to a horse, [one] can learn the deep healing lesson of trust.”
While the professionals at EER work to heal horses with injured tendons and other physical effects of injuries, accidents, neglect or malnourishment, in turn, some of the horses become an essential part of humans’ healing.