MONUMENT • John and Jess Reyes get asked a lot why they left their careers in the financial industry to own and operate a salon.
John Reyes was a banker, while Jess Reyes was in accounting. At one point, they both found themselves getting burnt out, and after a little soul searching Jess asked John what he thought of opening a salon.
In 2018, the couple launched Hotsy Totsy Salon as a business and opened their first location in Colorado Springs the following year.
Jess Reyes was tired of what she felt were less-than-desirable experiences at salons she patronized in Colorado Springs, so she suggested to her husband they could do it better with the concept that clients become family and come to spend time with their stylists. Originally from New Orleans, Jess Reyes wanted to bring the southern-style salon she was familiar with to the Pikes Peak area.
In November 2019, the business began its second venture — to build from the ground up a new location at 1495 Cipriani Loop in Monument. It opened in July 2020.
This month, the business was approved for a liquor license by the Town of Monument, completing the final facet of their southern-style concept — being able to offer complimentary adult beverages to its clients.
“In the south, we were big into a community coming together and having a good time, whether it was a birthday or a baptism,” Jess Reyes said. “There was always liquor available at these events. It was a way to show love and acceptance for each other.”
Reyes said the salons in the south were no exception and functioned as community gathering places. This was the model for Hotsy Totsy. The name itself came from a Google search of beauty terms from the 1920s. The term stuck with Reyes. She feels the name helps the salon convey the intention of providing a fun and special experience.
“We wanted something to say it’s a good time and you’re going to be family when you come in,” she said. “After a hard day of work, people get to come in and spend some time with us. We try to pivot ourselves as almost becoming counselors for our clients. We build trust with them, and they know they can relax and not have their guard up 24/7.”
Hotsy Totsy Salon offers a full line of hair services, including cuts for women, men and children and technical services such as highlights and colors.
The quality of products used, especially when it comes to hair coloring, has been paramount for Jess Reyes.
“It was important to me to not put a product on our clients head we wouldn’t put on ours,” she said.
John Reyes, originally from Houston, Texas, said the he and his wife get questioned regularly about leaving the financial industry for the hair-salon business.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t come home having something to laugh about,” Jess Reyes said. “It’s way different than my previous industry.”
Word-of-mouth marketing of the salon’s opening in Monument has helped the business exceed expectations, Jess Reyes said. Wanting clients to share their experience at the salon and not wanting them to feel like a price tag, forgotten when they leave the salon, is what they strive for, she said.
However, the success of the business thus far has created a challenge as well. Presently, the most difficult aspect of the salon’s first year is having more business than staff.
“When you try to be prepared for problems that could come up, that’s not a problem you first think of,” Jess Reyes said.
In lieu of staff development, the salon is attempting to partner with some of the trade schools in Colorado Springs, offering graduates a chance to get set up in their careers to become Hotsy Totsy stylists. Transparency and training for staff is another aspect of the business which John and Jess Reyes feels makes their salon different from others.
“We’re open and honest with our girls,” Jess Reyes said. “We want them to know everything about the financial aspects as well and be a part of business decisions regarding products and training. … They can eventually learn how to open and manage their own salon.”
Training staff and promoting from within the company are practices that could also help the owners to achieve the next steps to the business plan over the coming decade. Jess Reyes said she would like to have four Hotsy Totsy locations in the next 10 years, using its Monument location as its test run. The idea is to learn how to make the Monument site ideal and most efficient before replicating it.
“We want to make sure our clients are having the same experience no matter which Hotsy Totsy they walk into,” Jess Reyes said.
John Reyes said a key component to creating a high-quality experience for customers is ensuring the employees are happy as well. “A lot of the staff we have now, they know they are part of our core group,” he said. “We are always investing more in our employees. Happy employees mean happy customers. We are always asking how we can help accomplish their goals as well, so we can all be winners in the end.”
It’s the same mentality the couple have adopted to help other businesses in the community, whether it’s through business networking organizations or individually.
“In New Orleans, we all worked together down there,” Jess Reyes said. “We could be competitive businesses but still helped each other out. It’s important for us to try and bring that to Monument.”
Down the road, the salon has a capacity to host small meetings and networking groups, which the owners hope will help the business community.
“We moved from the Springs to make Monument our home, and we want to make sure we are giving back on a personal level and a business level,” John Reyes said. “Other businesses have welcomed us with open arms. We want to return the favor.”