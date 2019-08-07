SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS COMMUNITY TO BE AWARE OF SCAMS
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a popular phone scam wherein the scammers impersonate its employees.
Callers advise victims they owe fees or fines and must purchase gift cards in the amount of those fines to remedy them.
In some instances, the phony fines have been in excess of $500,000. When victims argue or ask questions, the callers will put them on hold; a male voice will then come back on the line, claiming to be Sheriff Bill Elder.
The Sheriff’s Office never calls to inform individuals they owe money, for any reason. The Sheriff’s Office never asks individuals to make payments to remedy fines, and does not collect money for any government agency.
Residents who receive these calls are asked not to give money or personal information over the phone.
“Scammers are sophisticated. They use actual names of our staff and can appear to be calling from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number by using an application called Spoof Card. This application allows the suspect to use any legitimate phone number to call from with the intent of victimizing people for large amounts of money,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Remember, scammers prey on your fear. Don’t be intimidated. They may sound legit, but they are not.”
People who feel they may have been a victim of this type of scam are encouraged to contact EPCSO at 390-5555, or contact their local law enforcement agency.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to fill a vacant Citizen at Large position on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the board of commissioners on work release and other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
The board meets at noon on the second Wednesday of the month at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs.
Applications for the open position are due by Aug. 16 and are available at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.