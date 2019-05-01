County briefs: Sheriff's Office honors 2018 Volunteer and Volunteer Unit of the Year; Applications being accepted for regional law enforcement teen academy; and more
SHERIFF’S OFFICE HONORS 2018 VOLUNTEER AND VOLUNTEER UNIT OF THE YEAR
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program is a group of citizens with a true and common desire to partner with the Sheriff’s Office to help provide public safety services to the community. In 2018, 448 dedicated volunteers contributed 74,094 hours of service worth more than $2 million.
Every year, the Sheriff’s Office recognizes a volunteer and a volunteer unit for their commitment to the Sheriff’s Office mission.
Myrtle Moldrem was selected as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year. Moldrem is a volunteer in the mail room at the El Paso County Jail and has volunteered 787 hours in eight months with the Sheriff’s Office.
“Myrtle has gone above and beyond when completing her duties as a mailroom volunteer due to the many hours she has put in and her attention to detail with the duties that she has been assigned,” her nomination reads. “Myrtle always keeps us on our toes and welcomes us each morning with her quick wit, which always brings a smile to our faces and makes coming to work a true pleasure to work alongside her.”
The Wildland Fire Team was selected as the 2018 Volunteer Unit of the Year.
“In early April 2018, crews fought the MM117 fire, which was the fifth largest fire in Colorado history. They worked relentlessly despite organizational changes and in the midst of hiring personnel. In addition to fire response, mitigation and public education have been the focus of the services the Wildland Fire Team provides. They are dedicated to serving the citizens of El Paso County in numerous ways in an effort to make the community safer, the public better educated and providing a long-range effort to reduce the threat of wildland fires,” their nomination reads.
APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED FOR REGIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TEEN ACADEMY
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department will host the fifth annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy June 3-7.
The Teen Academy provides young adults with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. Some of the courses will include jail operations, SWAT, K-9, the Explosives unit, criminal investigations, and search and rescue. Participants will also tour the secure areas within the Criminal Justice Center (county jail), the evidence facility, and courtrooms at the Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex.
The Academy will run June 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive in Colorado Springs.
Interested applicants must be between the ages of 13-17 by May 15 to be eligible. Applicants must also be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County. Applications must be printed, completed, and received by May 15 at 3 p.m. Please note, the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Teen Academy may be obtained at any of the CSPD police stations at no cost.
For additional information or questions, contact Officer J. Kuhn at 444-7410 or cspdcommunityrelations@springsgov.com.
The application can be found at tinyurl.com/yy4m6vb6.
COUNTY SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is currently seeking nominations for the third annual Veteran of the Year.
Nominees should have demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and support for veterans in the community. Nominees must have been honorable discharged or retired from military service from one of the five U.S. Armed Forces, including the Reserve or National Guard, or the United States Merchant Marines; and must be residing in El Paso County.
Past winners are Victor M Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez. More information is available online at communityservices.elpasoco.com/veterans-services/veteran-of-the-year.
Please reference full nomination guidelines and forms. Forms with attachments are to be dropped off, received by mail, fax, or emailed by June 30. Fax completed applications to 520-7751 or email them to vet@elapasoco.comcq.
Mail/drop off applications to:
El Paso County Veteran Services
5850 Championship View, Suite 130
Colorado Springs, CO 80922