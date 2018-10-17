PUBLIC INVITED TO COUNTY BUDGET HEARINGS
The El Paso County Financial Services Department held a budget hearing on the preliminary balanced budget Tuesday. The next meeting will be held Thursday, during which county commissioners will hear critical needs presentations from county departments and offices. The public is invited to additional meetings to share their views on the discretionary budget allocations.
The $356.6 million preliminary budget includes $130.2 million in discretionary revenue that the Board of County Commissioners will distribute to provide core services such as public safety and infrastructure. The remainder of the budget will go to projects and programs set by state or federal law or other restrictions which cannot be altered by Commissioners.
The 2019 preliminary budget seeks to balance the needs of fiscal responsibility and sustainability while adhering to the five-year Financial Roadmap set this year, a commitment to devote more resources to high-priority critical needs such as transportation, cyber security and technology, emergency reserve funds, human capital, and TABOR impacts.
If passed in its current form, the 2019 budget will increase funding for critical road safety projects by an additional $7 million. The plan identifies a path forward to fund another $16 million in transportation needs by 2023. The budget also would increase the county’s emergency reserve to $2.8 million. Other critical needs could be addressed as well, such as ADA compliance projects and public health programs.
The remaining budget hearing schedule is as follows:
• Thursday: 2018 Department/offices critical needs presentations; Chief Financial Officer – updated revenue projections and 5-year forecast; Citizen outreach group presentation.
• Nov. 8: Board of County Commissioners direction on the 2019 original adopted budget
• Nov. 29: Resolution to adopt the 2019 Original adopted budget; resolution to certify the county mill levy; resolution to authorize the treasurer to transfer between funds.
Members of the public may attend and comment on the budget during any of the above meetings.
Visit youtube.com/user/ElPasoCountyCO/videos to watch videos of the budget hearings. The 2019 preliminary balanced budget may be viewed online at admin.elpasoco.com/financial-services/budget-finance/county-budget/ and it will also be on file in the El Paso County Financial Services Department, Budget Division at 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 150 in downtown Colorado Springs.
COMMISSIONERS ENCOURAGE CITIZENS TO SERVE ONE ANOTHER AND THE COMMUNITY
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners celebrated the importance of community and individual service at its regular meeting Oct. 4 with a reading of a proclamation that recognized the 2018 Celebration of Service.
Commissioner Peggy Littleton read the proclamation into the record, stating, “The Celebration of Service brings together citizens from across various demographics to celebrate those who defend our nation and serve our communities. It will showcase our shared values, remind us of what defines the American spirit, and honors the acts and deeds that will inspire each of us to act beyond the things that can divide us.”
Russ Laney, President of Home Field Advantage, was there to receive the official Proclamation. Home Field Advantage began Celebration of Service, which is in its second year. The organization aims to overcome division in the United States and help private, public, nonprofit and military organizations as well as first responders and citizens to join together and strive to celebrate service of all kinds.
Laney said, “We arrived at the Celebration of Service because we felt that if we as a country were going to shrink division and move toward unification, we needed something to rally around. We tried to create a platform where we could get folks to reflect on where they are in their personal journey to service and helping others to be better.”