KENNY HODGES NAMED ASSISTANT COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
El Paso County Administrator Amy Folsom has appointed Assistant County Attorney Kenny Hodges to join the County’s Administrative team as Folsom’s Assistant County Administrator. Hodges will begin his new role June 10.
Folsom stated, “Adding Kenny to the team will fill a crucial role in County leadership and help continue the momentum and legacy that Henry Yankowski has built over the last few years. We will continue a culture of strength, calm, fairness, decisiveness and transparency that has allowed El Paso County to be a regional leader and serve its residents well.”
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to continue to work alongside County Administrator Folsom,” Hodges said. “And I’m also excited to help her build on the great foundation the last administration left.”
Hodges has been a member of the County Attorney’s Office since 2012 and before that spent four years in the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office. While working for Folsom in the County Attorney’s Office, he took lead in establishing the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority, spearheaded reorganization of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, worked as the Lead Litigator under Folsom’s leadership, and most recently worked with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Command Staff. Also during his career, Hodges has worked as a Deputy District Attorney and owned his own law firm.
TRAIL CLOSURES UPCOMING IN BLACK FOREST REGIONAL PARK
El Paso County Parks will be doing forestry work in Black Forest Regional Park, causing periodic closures of trails and park sections in May and June.
Trails and sections will be closed for the safety of park visitors due to large equipment and tree felling operations. El Paso County advises citizens to be alert and proceed with caution during this time. Trail closure signs will be installed at trailheads and along the trail when closures are present. Closures will also be posted on the El Paso County Parks website at tinyurl.com/yxupy33j and Facebook page.
El Paso County Community Services Department is contracted with Front Range Arborists to complete forest restoration and thinning within Black Forest Regional Park. The scope of work includes removal of dead standing trees, understory thinning, treatment of noxious weed, and understory planting within the park. Funds for this project come from a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant.
23 NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN AS OFFICERS OF THE COURT
Twenty-three community members became officers of the court during a CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swearing-in ceremony at the El Paso County Combined Courts on May 7.
“I want to extend a great thank you to all of you for helping out in our process,” Chief 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Bain told the new class of volunteers just before swearing them in. “We have lots and lots of cases where we always need help so judges can make good decisions for families.”
Sixteen of the new volunteers were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) and will now advocate for children who have become caught up in the court system after being removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or domestic violence.
The remaining seven volunteers were sworn in as Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time (SEPT) facilitators. These individuals will ensure a safe environment for children to develop and maintain healthy relationships with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for supervised visitation.
Last year, CASA volunteers served 710 children in the Pikes Peak Region. However, there were at least 200 children that CASA could not advocate for due to a shortage of volunteers. These new volunteers will help CASA as it continues to strive to serve all of the children in need in the Pikes Peak Region by the year 2020.
To learn more about how you can become trained as a CASA volunteer, visit casappr.org.
COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES
• Sophia Almedina
• Mary Beaudin
• Shelby Busboom
• Cynthia Dingman
• Shawn Hendrickson
• Sarah Kavanah
• Michele Matthews
• Christine McElhaney
• Paul Nicks
• Stephanie Phillips
• Khayriyyah Simmons
• Mandy Sollenberger
• Gilbert Suazo
• Edward Whisenhunt
• Maureen Williams
• Tamara Williams
SEPT FACILITATORS
• Crystal Erickson
• Naomi Hill
• Melissa May Hoyla
• Cathy Larson
• Sonja Purifoy
• Scott Podlogan
• Christopher Wurster