EL PASO COUNTY STORMWATER SEEKS INPUT ON MS4 PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
El Paso County is seeking public comment on its new Program Description Document required by Phase II Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.
The MS4 Program Description Document is available for public review and comment until Nov. 18, and is on the County website at tinyurl.com/yarscwb3.
The MS4 Permit issued to El Paso County by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Water Quality Control Division requires the document that defines how the county complies with the permit.
“In compliance with our permit, El Paso County drafted a new Program Description Document and is making it available for public review and comment,” said John Chavez, El Paso County Stormwater Quality Coordinator. “The new Program Description Document presents the MS4 permit requirements and County’s approach to compliance with those requirements.”
If you have any questions or would like to comment on the document, contact John Chavez at 520-6826, or johnchavez@elpasoco.com.
HEALTH FOUNDATION APPROVES GRANT TO ADDRESS CHILD MALTREATMENT-RELATED TRAUMA IN EL PASO, TELLER COUNTIES
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation Board of Trustees recently approved $582,282 in grants to nine organizations serving El Paso and/or Teller counties. These grants address the prevention or healing of child maltreatment-related trauma, which is linked to a host of life-long health concerns.
Grant awardees include:
• Community Partnership Family Resource Center, $50,000
• Court Care of the Pikes Peak Region, $7,500
• Fostering Hope, $40,000
• Joint Initiatives for Youth & Families, $138,523
• Kidpower of Colorado, $50,000
• Lutheran Family Services of the Rocky Mountains, KPC Respite Center $25,000
• TESSA, $79,000
• TwoCor, $96,000
• UCCS Veterans Health & Trauma Clinic, $96,259
Year-to-date, Colorado Springs Health Foundation has awarded just under $4 million in grants to support improved health within the Pikes Peak region.