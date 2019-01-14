EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE K-9 KNOX WILL RECEIVE DONATION OF BODY ARMOR
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Knox will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Knox’s vest is sponsored by Paula Rayer of Peyton, in memory of her mother, Lynn D. Rayer, and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Lynn D. Rayer.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. is a charity in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K-9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 3,200 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations — a value of $5.7 million.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
For more information, call 1-508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.
EL PASO COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES 2019 BUDGET
The El Paso County Board of Health approved the 2019 budget for El Paso County Public Health last month during its regular meeting. The vote was unanimously in favor of the $17.1 million budget.
The new budget includes the use of $650,000 from the agency’s reserve funds, and an increase in support from El Paso County of $200,000 for 2019.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the Board of County Commissioners, and their commitment to protecting the health and safety of the residents of El Paso County,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health’s Director.
“This decision allows us to continue providing important public health services for El Paso County, as well as strategically plan for the future,” said Board of Health President Kari Kilroy.
El Paso County Public Health presented the agency’s critical needs to El Paso County Commissioners in the fall, outlining the increasing demand for services, increased population, and funding challenges resulting in a diminishing capacity to respond to emerging issues. It is the first time Public Health has requested an increase in County support since 2011.
The additional funding will support hiring of up to 10 new staff positions to address emerging and chronic disease prevention activities. “These positions are critical to maintaining a high-performing accredited local public health agency, and addressing mandated core services,” Wheelan said.
El Paso County Public Health is required by state law to provide core public health services, including: administration and governance, assessment, planning and communication, communicable disease, prevention, investigation and control, emergency preparedness and response, environmental health, prevention and population health promotion, and vital records and statistics.
COUNTY ASSESSOR TRANSITIONS TO REVAMPED WEB PAGE
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker and his team have discontinued its outdated parcel search web page and transitioned to a remodeled, more user-friendly tool called the Property Record Card Wednesday. The new parcel search web page can be found at property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso.
The Property Record Card and another new tool called Citizen Comper were launched earlier in 2018 and ran alongside the outdated parcel search web page. The Property Record Card and Comper will complement the already robust website that already serves citizens with its interactive “My Community” hub.
“The remodeled website offers great functionality for both the casual and professional user,” Schleiker said. “We are very excited to be able to serve the largest county in Colorado even more efficiently and offer easier ways to obtain information and navigate the valuation appeals process.”
The newly redesigned site with the Property Record Card and Citizen Comper make parcel and property searches more informative and easier to use. It consolidates parcel and property details into a single, user-friendly source of reliable information. My Community was launched in March 2017. Since that launch, it has engaged and empowered citizens, making it easier to access deeds and tax information, and to check sales and appraised values.