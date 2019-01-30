EL PASO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HONOR FIVE INSPIRING YOUTHS
At its regular meeting Jan. 17, the Board of El Paso County Commissioners approved a Proclamation recognizing Jan. 17, 2019 as iInspire Day to honor five youths who have overcome adversity and inspired others.
Zaire Crockett, 20, Lazarious Williams, 15, Che’Paris Mobley, 17, Jada Nicks, 17, and Kristian Smith, 17, are the recipients of the 2019 iInspire Awards presented at the meeting by the Minority Overrepresentation Committee of the Fourth Judicial District and the Educating Children of Color Summit.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Timothy Schutz accepted the proclamation from the Commissioners. Schutz Co-Chairs the iInspire Awards Committee with Cara Nord, an attorney with the Office of the Child’s Representative.
When accepting the proclamation, Judge Schutz said, “In recognizing them, we reinforce their good work. All of us have been provided opportunities to succeed and all of us face opportunities to fail. Regardless of where we come from, all of us can point to an event or a person who has made a difference for us. … Collective efforts have provided us an opportunity to give that gift to these kids.”
Each of the iInspire Award recipients will be paired with a leader from the community in a mentorship program. Those mentors include Colorado State Rep. Pete Lee, Colorado Springs City Councilman Richard Skorman, El Paso County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Cliff Northam, Officer Jessica Kuhn, and Fourth Judicial District Court Magistrate Francis Johnson.
The Commissioners congratulated the recipients, acknowledging their inspirational achievements that include overcoming autism, juvenile traumaand addiction.
“I am inspired to point of speechlessness by each and every one of you because of the adversities you’ve overcome,” said Commissioner Cami Bremer. “What I see is huge character being built through those. I look forward to see you continuing to contribute to our community or where ever you may be. We need all of you to build on that character that is becoming so strong and carry it forward.”
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS VOTE TO FINALIZE $65 MILLION TRANSPORTATION GRANT
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners voted last week to accept the $65 million grant from the federal government that will partially fund the expansion of I-25 between northern Colorado Springs and Castle Rock.
“The Board of County Commissioners has shown real leadership in moving this grant forward,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair Mark Waller. “We are thrilled to get this grant. The county was one of two counties nationwide to receive this grant. That fact speaks to all the work that’s been done to get this project shovel-ready in such a short period of time.”
The transportation grant — also known as the INFRA Grant — is a significant part of the funding for the I-25 widening project. Last Tuesday’s vote finalizes the legal agreement between El Paso County and the United States Department of Transportation, and subsequently will allow the County to accept the money from the federal government. El Paso County applied for the funds in 2017 and awarded the grant last July.
Two years ago, experts estimated the widening of I-25 would take 10 years to complete. Commissioner Waller, along with leaders from Douglas County, the City of Colorado Springs, and local chambers and economic development councils, fought to complete the project faster. Now, the project has had local, state and federal funds identified. The required environmental studies and project design has been completed. Construction on the project began Sept. 30.
“I’d like to thank everyone that worked so hard on these projects,” County Administrator Henry Yankowski said. “The vision provided by our elected officials combined with the tenacity of our staff leads to great days like today.”