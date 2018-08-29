COMMISSIONERS RECOGNIZE RETIREMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners at its regular meeting Aug. 14 recognized the retirement of Dan Martindale, who worked for more than 20 years with El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH). Martindale will finish out his career at the end of August as Director of Public Health.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, Jr., who serves on the El Paso County Board of Health, read the retirement Proclamation into the record, stating, “Mr. Martindale has worked tirelessly through two decades of service to enhance the capacity of EPCPH to better serve its clients and the public. He has made the development of highly qualified public health staff a priority, expanded key community partnerships, and invested tirelessly in community collaboration.”
All those who spoke to thank and honor Martindale spoke of the outgoing director’s leadership and emphasized the light-hearted approach he had in running EPCPH. He was well admired for his wit and humor, they said as a slideshow played on the Centennial Hall screen featuring Martindale in various costumes, including the more than 6-foot-tall man’s elf outfit.
Public Health Deputy Director Susan Wheelan said, “Under (Dan’s) leadership we have been able to strengthen community relationships and build partnerships. We really want to keep that momentum going. He is really going to be missed.”
Martindale joined El Paso County Public Health in June 1995. He held various roles during his tenure, including manager of such programs as the Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership, Maternal and Child Health, the Nurse-Family Partnership, and the Suicide Prevention Program.
Martindale took over as deputy director in 2011 before becoming director in 2014. Wheelan will succeed Martindale at the Public Health helm, assuming the role of Interim Director on Sept. 1.
Martindale thanked all of his staff during the last 23 years, calling them “my other family.”
“Most importantly, I want to thank all of my staff. We spend more time with those folks than with our actual family,” Martindale said. “It’s been an honor and privilege to serve with all the staff of Public Health and to serve the citizens of El Paso County.”
COUNTY ASSESSOR LAUNCHES ENHANCED WEBSITE
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker and his team have made his office’s website even more user friendly, adding a new “Property Record Card” and “Citizen Comper” to the robust portal. The Record Card and Comper will complement the site that already serves citizens with its interactive “My Community” hub.
The newly redesigned site with the Property Record Card and Citizen Comper makes parcel and property searches more informative and easier to use. It consolidates parcel and property details into a single, user-friendly source of reliable information. The website continues a trend set by My Community with a highly visual format using photography and interactive mapping with real-time updates and edits. Its user-friendly interface also provides citizens and professionals easier access to building and land details, deeds, permits and treasurer tax information, printable property records and complete parcel information to aid in day-to-day tasks as well as making the property valuation appeal process quick and easy.
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker shared his excitement for the online improvements, stating, “We are the largest county in Colorado and get millions of hits a year on our current website, but we need to offer our residents more. The upgrades provide a modern interface and offer a wealth of functionality for both the casual or professional user. With more and more users accessing services in non-traditional methods it is important that the Assessor’s Office respond to that demand.”
My Community was launched in the March of 2017. Since that launch, it has engaged and empowered citizens, making it easier to access deeds and tax information, and to check sales and appraised values.
Schleiker presented the updated website to the Board of El Paso County Commissioners at its Aug. 21 regular meeting.