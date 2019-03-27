CLERK AND RECORDER’S OFFICE WARNS OF VEHICLE RENEWAL WEBSITE SCAM
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is warning citizens of several imposter websites involving online vehicle renewals. Websites claiming to be authentic Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) sites are being used to obtain personal and credit card information in addition to charging a premium price or overcharging citizens for services promised. The State DMV provides information about the unofficial non-sanctioned websites at colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/unofficial-websites.
“We have had a number of reports from citizens in Colorado being duped into providing sensitive information to scam websites,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We certainly encourage people to skip the trip to our office and utilize online services, but they need to make sure that they are dealing with the correct website. If you do an internet search for a DMV, many faux sites are listed before you may find the authentic website.”
Take Note: the State of Colorado has two official vehicle registration websites: mydmv.colorado.gov and colorado.gov/dmv. Those are the websites citizens should use for online motor vehicle services.
The El Paso County Motor Vehicle Department strives to take an innovative approach when it comes to customer service and providing a virtual government. In addition to renewing online, citizens have the option to renew by mail, kiosk, phone, Gov2Go Smart App or at any of our five locations throughout the county. Renewal postcards are mailed at the beginning of the month of expiration. If they no longer own the vehicle, citizens may release their liability at the website referenced below and disregard the notice.
It is important for citizens to have the option to do many of the services the DMV offers from home and allows for a faster customer experience.
Online services, available at Colorado Department of Revenue Motor Vehicles, mydmv.colorado.gov, include:
• First-time registration
• Registration fee estimator
• Add/change a vehicle address
• Get a transaction receipt
• Request duplicate registration card
• Manage your placards
• Request a personalized plate
• First-time application disability
• Apply for an emissions waiver
• Request a title/registration history report
• Request a title status
• Apply for out-of-state emissions
• Become a third party IRP agent
PARKS BOARD RECOGNIZES 2018 PARTNERS IN THE PARK
The El Paso County Park Advisory Board recognized the 2018 Partners in the Park for their annual contributions to local parks.
The Partners in the Park Program was created in 2009 to provide financial support for a respective park, trail or nature center. This program has brought in $180,000. All donations are used exclusively for El Paso County Parks to preserve open space, sustain park amenities and to ensure ongoing sustainability for a specific park. All donations are tax deductible.
2018 Partners in the Park are:
• GE Johnson Construction (Stella Hodgkins) for Bear Creek Regional Park
• Gold Hill Mesa (Stephanie Edwards) for Bear Creek Nature Center
• Heuberger Motors (Alex Gauthier) for Bear Creek and Fox Run Dog Parks
• FedEx (Kim Eyre) for Black Forest Regional Park
• Robert & Ellen Hostetler for Fox Run Regional Park
• Olson Plumbing & Heating (Mike Bukowski) for Fountain Creek Nature Center
“Without the generous contributions of our citizens, community partners and a multitude of volunteers, we couldn’t operate our county parks as efficiently or effectively as we do,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Dana Nordstrom. “The Partners in the Park program is a prime example of El Paso County’s many public-private collaborations aimed at maximizing County resources while minimizing the cost to citizens.”
Nordstrom is currently looking for additional partners. If you or your company would be interested in lending your support to ongoing operations and maintenance of a favorite park, trail or nature center, or wish to learn more about the program, contact Nordstrom at 520-6983 or dananordstrom@elpasoco.com.
Partners in the Park benefits include signage at the park entrance, partners names on the county parks website, usage of a pavilion and formal recognition by the Parks Advisory Board.
El Paso County Parks oversees 7,900 acres of park land and open space, 2,400 acres of conservation easements, 120 miles of trails, two nature centers, the El Paso County Fair and Event Center and more than 1,000 recreation and environmental education programs.