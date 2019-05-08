AMR OF COLORADO SPRINGS/EL PASO COUNTY TAKES HOME AWARDS
American Medical Response of Colorado Springs/El Paso County on April 27 received three awards from the Plains to Peaks Regional EMS/Trauma Advisory Council (RETAC).
The awards include EMS Agency of the Year; EMT Jacob Bail as Career EMT of the Year; and dispatchers Debra Cardoza and Mikeal McDaniel as EMS Dispatcher of the Year.
The Plains to Peaks RETAC, which serves El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties, is part of a network of RETACs formed by the Colorado Revised Statute in 2001. Plains to Peaks RETAC describes its awards as “a way to recognize and reward the efforts of exemplary personnel across the region.”
AMR Operations Manager Jesse Baker said of the awards: “It is a pleasure working with such brilliant and conscientious professionals like Jacob, Deb and Mike. Accepting the award for Ambulance Service of the Year on behalf of the many dedicated and hardworking employees of AMR Colorado Springs was a great honor. It’s a privilege to lead this diverse group of dedicated and passionate EMS providers.”
EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT THROUGH COUNTY MASTER PLAN SURVEY
El Paso County Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey is urging county residents to give their input by completing the county’s Master Plan survey.
“El Paso County is launching an initiative to develop a new County Master Plan,” Dossey said. “A Master Plan has such a broad impact, we are asking each county resident to complete a Master Plan survey to tell us where they want our community to go in the future.”
Citizens can complete the Master Plan Survey online at elpasoco.com. Click on the “Your El Paso Master Plan” graphic.
Visitors will arrive at a website that contains both the survey and additional information about the Master Plan, including a schedule of community meetings.
The Master Plan development process will take about two years to complete and will include dozens of opportunities for citizens to voice their views. However, the online survey is a fast, effective, and convenient way for citizens to participate in the planning process.
The County Master Plan is broad and will examine County land use, infrastructure, water capacity, transportation networks, government services, and other important topics. The aim of the Master Plan is to better serve and accommodate the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors. The Master Plan will integrate and expand on concepts from the current Countywide Policy Plan and several recent plans and studies. Examples include the Major Transportation Corridors Plan (2016) and the Parks Master Plan (2013), as well as other ongoing County initiatives, like the Water Master Plan (2018) and broadband strategic plan efforts.