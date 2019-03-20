VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board. Applications for the open positions are due by March 28.
The CSBG Advisory Board participates actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September, and December on the second Friday of the month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100 in Colorado Springs.
The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board is currently seeking two new members. One member must be from the low-income sector and one member from the private sector.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.