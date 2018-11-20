STAY PREPARED AND TRAVEL SAFELY WHEN WINTER WEATHER HITS THE REGION
With cold temperatures and icy, snowy weather upon us in the Pikes Peak Region, El Paso County Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Public Works is sharing winter-weather tips for driving and personal preparedness.
Safety first when traveling during winter weather
- Know your abilities and drive for the conditions (slowing down will help ensure that you get to your family or destination safely).
- Snowplows and emergency vehicles are working to keep you safe. Give them plenty of space both in front and behind to avoid accidents and/or damage,
- If you must go out, be prepared. And if there is any question about safety, the safest place to be is at home.
- You may be the safest and most competent driver, but you cannot drive for the other vehicles on the road. Remain defensive and pay attention what others are doing.
- The diverse terrain in our county can mean the conditions at your home may be very different from those at your destination or on the way to your destination.
- Be patient and courteous to your fellow drivers, so everyone remains safe.
Be prepared when winter weather is on the way
- Make a plan with your family and neighbors sooner rather than later. Include a communications plan and hard copies of phone numbers; and discuss expectations if you’re at home, at school, at work, etc.
- Have winter emergency supplies in your vehicle.
- Have two weeks worth of winter emergency supplies in your house. Remember to refill prescriptions early so you have a supply on hand; remember to have enough provisions for pets as well as people; and be prepared for possible long-term power outages.
- Remain aware of conditions: Subscribe to emergency weather alerts and get a weather radio
- Essential travel only, and inform someone of your route and estimated time of arrival if you venture out.