SCAM WARNING AFTER SNOWSTORM
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is urging regional residents to use caution when hiring contractors to inspect and fix damage following the recent snow storm.
Fallen trees can cause significant damage to homes and property, but hiring an unlicensed contractor could result in bigger problems.
PPRBD encourages everyone to research contractors before signing a contract. One of the best tools for researching a contractor is the Regional Building Department website, pprbd.org/Search/Contractor.
Residents should check to see if the contractor is not only licensed, but also licensed to do the work promised. For example, just because a contractor has a roofing license doesn’t mean they are licensed to perform structural repairs.
Property owners should also watch out for red flags like contractors urging or demanding people to sign a contract right away, paying the entire amount up front, or to obtain the permit as the property owner.