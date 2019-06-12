COMMISSIONERS HONOR CRITICAL WORK OF FOSTER FAMILIES
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners at its regular meeting May 23 recognized May as National Foster Care Month, and thanked foster families for opening their hearts and homes to children in need.
“All children deserve and benefit from enduring, positive relationships with caring adults, especially when their own families are in crisis and unable to provide for their essential well-being,” said Commissioner Cami Bremer as she read the Proclamation into the record. “The immeasurable and ongoing gifts of time and caring given by foster families in El Paso County are greatly appreciated and deserve public thanks.”
On any given day, 900 children on average are living in out-of-home care in El Paso County. Foster families provide secure, stable places to call home until children in foster care can either safely reunite with their parents or establish other lifelong family relationships.
“I thank you for always supporting our foster families. We could not do what we do without the support of our foster families and our Child Placement Agencies,” said El Paso County Executive Director of Human Service Julie Krow. “We are still short by 103 foster homes in El Paso County. We want to bring children home to their community and their neighborhoods.”
The Department of Human Services works in partnership with a local Child Placement Agency (CPA) network, involved families and extended families, schools, faith and civic organizations, law enforcement and the judiciary toward the goal of positively affecting the lives of children in foster care. DHS case workers also work closely with foster families.
“There is no greater endeavor than raising children,” said Commissioner Mark Waller, Board Chair. “It is a lifetime dedicated to making our community a better place, one child at a time.”
Jill and David Lewis began their foster parent journey in 2009. “It has been wonderful and messy and hard, as we would not change a day of it,” Jill Lewis said. “Thank you for acknowledging Foster Care Month and all the families who are in the trenches.”
Brogan Lewis spent most of his life in foster care, and was adopted by his family. He is now working with Hope and Hope on a project to help find homes instead of congregate care for children. “Each of those kids deserve a home,” he said.
National Foster Care Month serves as a platform to connect vulnerable children with concerned citizens who, as foster parents, mentors, and advocates, will help them to thrive on their way to adulthood.