Suzy Bogguss catapulted to country-music fame in the early 1990s with the success of her platinum album “Aces.”
She followed that up with two gold albums, “Voices in the Wind” and “Something Up My Sleeve,” solidifying her status in Nashville.
The Grammy-Award winner will perform at 7 p.m. July 17 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake.
“It makes me so happy when I can get to Colorado and Montana in the summer and breath some clean mountain air,” Bogguss told The Tribune last week. “I’m really looking forward to this.”
Bogguss, who makes her home in Nashville, said she decided to perform at the TLCA after consulting with a few friends who previously played the venue. One of these was fellow country star Pam Tillis.
“Performers talk to each other,” said Bogguss, who has headlined The Broadmoor Christmas Show three times. “After I talked with Pam and I heard all the nice things she had to say I was like, ‘I’m in. Let’s go.’”
Bogguss has a lengthy catalog of hit songs, including “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Letting Go,” and “Drive South.”
“I feel super lucky," Bogguss said. “I chose songs from some of my favorite writers in the world. I love every song I get to sing, and I love giving credit to the writers. I had some of the cream of the crop.”
Bogguss said she won’t necessarily stick to a script on stage.
“I love that interaction with the audience and I love that interaction as a fan,” she said. “I would hate to not give people that. I keep a pretty good archive, so if somebody has a favorite we would like to play it without butchering it.”
In the midst of her country heyday, Bogguss took time off to make a duets album with the legendary Chet Atkins. In 2003 she made an album of modern swing music with Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. An album of original music in 2007 landed her at No. 4 on the jazz charts.
Her folk-music roots show through in her frequent appearances on National Public Radio's “A Prairie Home Companion,” as well as in her Grammy-winning work on “Beautiful Dreamer: The Songs of Stephen Foster,” and in her critically acclaimed album and book project from 2011, “American Folk Songbook.”
In 2014 she released “Lucky,” a collection of songs written by Merle Haggard and interpreted through her vocals from the female point of view.
“Country music does evolve,” Bogguss said. “I grew up relating to George Jones and Loretta (Lynn) and Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Their songs spoke of their trials and successes. Things we all go through.”