Due to an editing error the crossword puzzle down clues on page 14 of the April 5 edition were incorrect. The correct puzzle clues are listed here:

CLUES DOWN

1. Calm down

2. One quintillion bytes (abbr.)

3. One who pretends

4. Hang glide

5. Distinctive practice

6. Mariner

7. Peaks

8. Queens ballplayer

9. Geological times

10. Twofold

11. Atomic #13

12. Tranquillizing

13. Metric weight unit

15. Indicates

18. Unwanted rodent

21. Partly cooked with hot water

24. One who can be recommended

26. Resembles a bag or pouch

27. Midway between south and southeast

30. Sets up for a photo

32. California white oak

35. More (Spanish)

37. After B 38. Decorated tea urn

39. Island 42. Car mechanics group

43. Wordplay joke

46. Cut a rug

47. Prickly plant

49. Speech in praise of a deceased person

50. European buzzard

52. Influential linguist

54. West African languages

55. Siskel's partner

57. Skinny

59. Oblong pulpit

62. Consumed

63. Small, mischievous sprite

66. Powerful lawyer

68. Indicates position

