Due to an editing error the crossword puzzle down clues on page 14 of the April 5 edition were incorrect. The correct puzzle clues are listed here:
CLUES DOWN
1. Calm down
2. One quintillion bytes (abbr.)
3. One who pretends
4. Hang glide
5. Distinctive practice
6. Mariner
7. Peaks
8. Queens ballplayer
9. Geological times
10. Twofold
11. Atomic #13
12. Tranquillizing
13. Metric weight unit
15. Indicates
18. Unwanted rodent
21. Partly cooked with hot water
24. One who can be recommended
26. Resembles a bag or pouch
27. Midway between south and southeast
30. Sets up for a photo
32. California white oak
35. More (Spanish)
37. After B 38. Decorated tea urn
39. Island 42. Car mechanics group
43. Wordplay joke
46. Cut a rug
47. Prickly plant
49. Speech in praise of a deceased person
50. European buzzard
52. Influential linguist
54. West African languages
55. Siskel's partner
57. Skinny
59. Oblong pulpit
62. Consumed
63. Small, mischievous sprite
66. Powerful lawyer
68. Indicates position
